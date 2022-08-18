ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Turner potential Cubs free agent target?

This upcoming offseason's free agent class could feature four All-Star shortstops, including Trea Turner. David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer discuss the free agent shortstop options and if Turner could be a target for the Cubs — as well as his comments on the Cubs and his free agency.
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak

Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

The 4 relievers Cubs already plan for 2023 bullpen

Even after trading their top four relievers at the deadline last month, the Cubs have a good starting point for their 2023 bullpen. Look no further than Rowan Wick, Brandon Hughes, Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay. “If you're looking into next year, Ro has definitely established himself as a big-league...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 225 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .215 batting average with a .706 OPS, 8 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

