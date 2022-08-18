IRMO, SC (WACH) — Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on Broad River Road in Irmo. Police say the man demanded the clerk give him cigarettes and all the cash in the register and then pulled out a weapon, threatening to hurt the employee if he didn’t comply.

IRMO, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO