Lexington County, SC

wach.com

Man injured in Lexington County shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is injured after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened late Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Deputies say an argument happened and then shots were fired. One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington High student charged after bomb threat

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — A Lexington High School student was charged Thursday after sending a message to a student about a bomb inside a book bag, according to Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said after interviewing the 17-year-old suspect, they determined he had no explosive device in his possession.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Teen arrested for public disorderly conduct at Krispy Kreme, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teenager has been arrested in reference to an incident at Krispy Kreme, said Columbia Police. Dequaris Wright, 18, is charged with public disorderly conduct for being loud and boisterous at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia Thursday night. Officials said on...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcome's 11 new graduates

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- A new group of Firefighters in the Midlands were sworn into the Columbia Richland Fire Department Thursday night. A total of 11 graduates walked across the stage to make it official. Thursday night marks the end of a 16 week training program that all firefighters have to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Irmo police looking for man after armed robbery

IRMO, SC (WACH) — Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on Broad River Road in Irmo. Police say the man demanded the clerk give him cigarettes and all the cash in the register and then pulled out a weapon, threatening to hurt the employee if he didn’t comply.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Man dead after shooting near Fairfield County schools

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Fairfield county. It happened Friday night a little before midnight at the Exxon at the intersection of US HWY 321 and Ninth Street. This is near three Fairfield County schools. The...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Leesville woman arrested; charged with meth trafficking

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials have arrested a Leesville woman accused of trafficking meth. Officials have charged 45-year-old Telisa Patterson with four counts of meth trafficking, possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to an arrest warrant.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man found dead in home after fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man was found dead after a house fire in Gaston. It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle. 43-year-old Sollie Benjamin was found dead in the home after it caught fire, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Lexington County deputies and SLED are still investigating.
GASTON, SC
wach.com

Local apartment complex giving residents short eviction notice

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Friday morning residents at the Spring Lake Apartment Homes awoke to find eviction notices taped to their front doors. The notice states a mandatory evacuation requires residents to move out of their apartments in three days. WACH Fox News was at the complex on Saturday, but was...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Family finds multiple bullet holes in home

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Elgin family was surprised to find multiple bullet holes in their home Friday morning, said Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday morning, deputies were called to a home on Kimpton Drive in Elgin in the Wedgwood Subdivision. Deputies believe an unknown person shot...
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

DYE HAULS IN SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Ellie Autry from Airport...
SWANSEA, SC
wach.com

AUTRY SWIMS AWAY WITH SCHOLAR ATHLETE ACCOLADES

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Isaiah Dye from Swansea...
SWANSEA, SC
wach.com

Wet and stormy end to the work week with more for the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Heavier rain with more thunderstorms will push in to the WACH Fox area and a lot of South Carolina on Friday. A frontal boundary that has been stuck to our south will ride up in to the region. This frontal boundary surrounded by excessive moisture...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gissendanner grabs Player of the Game honors

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- No matter where you looked on the field on Friday, there was Swansea's Justin Gissendanner. A touchdown, a pick-six, big runs and several key tackles, all in all just another game for the senior wide receiver and defensive back. Gissendanner was already in mid-season form...
SWANSEA, SC
wach.com

Tigers ground Eagles in Sonic FNR opener

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- It was a damp start to the beginning of the 8th season of Sonic Friday Night Rivals as the Airport Eagles hosted the Swansea Tigers. In the end it was the Tigers who played spoilers to Airport head coach Andre Cook's first game in charge of the Eagles as Swansea took the 19-6 victory.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Monte Lee tabbed as Gamecock associate head coach

(WACH) - The former Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee will rep the Garnet and Black as of Thursday. South Carolina baseball head coach Mark Kingston announced the hiring of Lee on Thursday night. Lee is replacing Chad Caillet, who stepped away from the program due to personal reasons. Lee is...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

No. 12 Gamecocks, No. 1 FSU go scoreless in season opener

(WACH) - The South Carolina women's soccer team held the reigning champions scoreless. The No. 12 Gamecocks opened their season at Stone Stadium against top ranked Florida State. South Carolina goalie Heather Hinz recorded six saves throughout the night. Despite a couple good looks at goal, the night ended in...
COLUMBIA, SC

