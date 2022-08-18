Blue Star Donuts Looks to Relocate Following Silver Lake Closure

Portland’s Blue Star Donuts is looking for a new location within Los Angeles County following the company’s sudden closure of its Silver Lake location at 3438 Sunset Blvd .

The company recently closed its second Los Angeles location for good, leaving a sign that reads, “We are so very sad to announce that we had to close… this closure is due to circumstances completely beyond our control, and we’re looking for a sweet new spot to move to.” While it’s not entirely clear where in Los Angeles the company hopes to relocate, fans can still find Blue Star Donuts in Venice at 1142 Abbot Kinney Blvd. The company has five locations in Portland and one in Lake Oswego.

The closure comes a decade after owner Katie Poppe launched in Portland. Despite the close, the company plans to stay within Los Angeles County. For those not in Los Angeles or Portland, Blue Star Donuts can be found at local retailers, including Philz Coffee, Legacy Health, New Seasons Market, and more. Finally, these bite-sized treats can be ordered online for delivery and wholesale.

“In 2012 we began our mission to create gourmet donuts with fresh herbs, spices, fruits, and liquors in unique combinations, unlike anything a donut had ever experienced,” according to the company’s website. “Our Executive Pastry Chef, Stephanie Thornton , invents each flavor with an adventurous spirit and quality collaborations that celebrate the creativity and diversity in our communities. We strive to create delicious and unforgettable mouth moments – for grownups and not-so-grownups alike!”

Photo: Official

