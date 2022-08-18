ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental

This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Best Strip View Hotel in Las Vegas

What is the best strip view hotel in Las Vegas? You can choose from the NoMad, Flamingo, MGM Grand or Hyde Bellagio. Each of them has unique views of the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, they all offer free parking and great amenities. Located a mile south of the airport and two miles from the strip, these hotels are convenient for both business and leisure travelers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip

I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire breaks out near Allegiant Stadium following Saturday night concert

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An apparent fire broke out outside of Allegiant Stadium following a concert by superstar 'The Weeknd' Saturday night. Videos on social media began surfacing online following the concert, with unconfirmed reports saying it was a merchandise truck caught ablaze. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

