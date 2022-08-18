Read full article on original website
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental
This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
fox40jackson.com
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. A fire...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Strip View Hotel in Las Vegas
What is the best strip view hotel in Las Vegas? You can choose from the NoMad, Flamingo, MGM Grand or Hyde Bellagio. Each of them has unique views of the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, they all offer free parking and great amenities. Located a mile south of the airport and two miles from the strip, these hotels are convenient for both business and leisure travelers.
wanderwisdom.com
Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip
I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Lights host largest US citizen swear-in ceremony in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Lights have made history by hosting the largest swearing-in ceremony for new US citizens in recent Clark County history in conjunction with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The event happened during the halftime of the team's home game versus the Sacramento...
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
news3lv.com
Fire breaks out near Allegiant Stadium following Saturday night concert
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An apparent fire broke out outside of Allegiant Stadium following a concert by superstar 'The Weeknd' Saturday night. Videos on social media began surfacing online following the concert, with unconfirmed reports saying it was a merchandise truck caught ablaze. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian...
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
Vehicle fire breaks out at Allegiant Stadium
A vehicle fire broke out at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night near the Las Vegas Strip, according to PulsePoint.
news3lv.com
Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas
This time around, the brand is getting off the Strip and focusing on Las Vegas locals
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Check out the lightning show over the Las Vegas valley
Dramatic lightning rolls through the Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
fox40jackson.com
Las Vegas police open homicide investigation after finding decomposing body inside a car
Police in Las Vegas have opened a homicide investigation after they found a decomposing body in the trunk of a car. After residents in an apartment complex called the police complaining about a “foul odor” coming out of a white BMW, officers said they found a corpse of a person who appears to show signs of homicide.
