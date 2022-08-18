Read full article on original website
Rodeo fans of ‘like mind’ assemble for PRCA event
LAWTON – The colorful, energetic environment at LO Ranch arena Saturday night resembled a county fair or a high-stakes football game that grabs the attention of an entire community. Actually, it was the 84th running of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo that drew young and old to one of the...
Moving to 5A challenging, but Wyatt optimistic about returning starters
ELGIN – Moving to Class 5A will certainly be a challenge for the Elgin Owls when the 2022 football season kicks off, but fourth-year head coach Chalmer Wyatt has no doubts his team will be ready for battle. Elgin returns seven starters on offense and seven more on defense,...
