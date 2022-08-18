ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m.

Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home

Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by gunfire at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates over 30 rounds were possibly fired in the area. An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made currently.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

