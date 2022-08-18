Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m.

Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by gunfire at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates over 30 rounds were possibly fired in the area. An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made currently.

