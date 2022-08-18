Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night.
According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene.Active homicide investigation underway in Williamsport
There were no reported injuries.
Route 61 has reopened.
