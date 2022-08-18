ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Small Iowa town pranked by "coming soon" Target store sign

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Residents in a small town in central Iowa were expecting more and eager to pay less. However, the sign promising a new Target store turned out to be a prank.The sign popped up recently in Marshalltown, creating a lot of buzz in the city of 27,000. Yet, many had a feeling that it was too good to be true. "I think a lot of people would think it's super mean, because I know a lot of people would love to have a Target here," said Aryana Ordaz, who lives in Marshalltown. The sign said that a Target store was "coming soon" to 3rd Avenue, the city's central road. While the sign proved to be someone's idea of a light-hearted joke, locals say they'll still drive to the nearest Target store in Ames, roughly 40 miles away. 
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

Police Investigating Damage At Des Moines Sculpture Park

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are investigating vandalism to the Pappajohn Education Center and a nearby art installation downtown. Police say vandals this month broke windows at the Pappajohn Education Center at 12th and Grand and also damaged glass panels on the art installation. Damage to the building...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

North Des Moines crash claims motorcyclist’s life

DES MOINES, Iowa — A deadly crash in Des Moines took the life of a motorcyclist early Sunday morning The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman road. When first responders arrived, they found a 57-year-old man dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrace Hill#Guns
KCCI.com

Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
WHO 13

Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
We Are Iowa

Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DMPD releases name of victim in Friday shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed late Friday night. Tyrell Lavell Grimes, 39, passed away from his bullet wounds Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. Police believe Harris shot Grimes after an argument between […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines man hit by truck on Monday dies from injuries

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side earlier this week has died from his injuries. Early Monday morning, 47-year-old Adan Babic was crossing E. 15th Street at Dean Avenue and heading to the east when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, said Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Cleanup after 2-3 inch hail, Flash Flooding in Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) -- There is cleanup to be done and damage to be assessed after severe storms in the Des Moines metro area. Giant hail broke windows and damaged cars and roofs Friday afternoon, with the largest hail, from 2 to 3 inches reported in West Des Moines and Grimes.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Adel group buys apartments buildings in Des Moines

A group based in Adel has purchased three apartment buildings located in the Waveland Park neighborhood in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. Latus Capital LLC, located in Adel, paid 4314 University LLC $935,000 for property at 4314 University Ave. The property includes three two-story apartment buildings with brick exteriors. The buildings were constructed in 1924. The property is valued at $733,000. The transaction was recorded Aug. 8.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?

The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
IOWA STATE
bvmsports.com

Well-Begun, Half Done in Des Moines

A beautiful day in Iowa gave way to thunderstorms late in the day, but not before the entire FPO field and 28 competitors in the MPO field completed their opening rounds at the DGPT – TruBank Des Moines Challenge presented by Discraft. MPO players – including seven cards that didn’t begin first round play – will resume play at 7:00…
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy