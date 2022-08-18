Read full article on original website
MAAP results in, Mississippi students rebounding in academics
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). According to education leaders, the results show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts (ELA) and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient […]
Five new early learning collaboratives approved for Mississippi students
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to add five new early learning collaboratives (ELC) to the current list of 30 to provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to four-year-old students. This ELC expansion is made possible by $5.9 million in state funds to be used by […]
Lightning strike strips bark off tree in Mississippi
HAMILTON, Miss. — This tree’s bark was worse for wear after experiencing the bite of a lightning strike. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a pair of photographs of a tree that had its bark stripped after it was hit by lightning in Hamilton, Mississippi.
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Creates New Office for Broadband Development
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is creating a statewide office to spend millions of federal dollars for broadband internet development — an effort that could boost lagging rural areas. “One’s ZIP code should not determine their access to these technologies,” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday at a...
wtva.com
Test scores rebounding in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of students who scored proficient or advanced in Mississippi either surpassed or almost met pre-COVID-19 scores. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, Aug. 18. Students in Grades 3-8 are tested in Mathematics...
WLOX
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting. According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The […]
Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
ourmshome.com
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
worldatlas.com
9 Most Charming Small Towns In Mississippi
Mississippi is a historical and cultural hub of the United States, veiled in Southern charm and diverse natural scenery. These nine charming towns of the state brim with sights and activities to fill a vacation's worth or a memorable pit-stop in-town. Bay St. Louis. Bay St. Louis is an artsy...
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
earnthenecklace.com
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
Should you eat fish from the Mississippi River? Depends on which state you ask.
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Danny...
hottytoddy.com
How Local, Independent Bookstores Shape Mississippi’s Historic Literary Culture
Mississippi has a long literary history laying claim to a multitude of authors, such as William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Richard Wright, Jesmyn Ward, Kiese Laymon, Angie Thomas, John Grisham and many others. However, not only are the many authors who call Mississippi home responsible for the state’s literary history, but...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Senate OKs Pay Bill 'By Teachers, for Teachers'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators acted quickly Wednesday to unanimously pass a teacher pay raise bill, sending it back to the House for possible debate within the next three weeks. The vote came a day after the Senate Education and Appropriations committees approved a version of the bill,...
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
kicks96news.com
Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties
Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
Harrison, Hinds could apply for federal rental assistance funds Gov. Reeves is returning
Hinds and Harrison counties can apply for a portion of the more than $100 million in emergency rental assistance funds that Gov. Tate Reeves is returning to the U.S. Treasury. According to June 28 guidelines from the U.S. Treasury, “When feasible and consistent with jurisdiction needs, Treasury intends to reallocate excess funds from a grantee […]
