WDAM-TV
New Life Ministry and SEMRHI partner for community festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Life Ministry and the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative came together Saturday to co-host a community festival event. Many organizations pitched tents, offering free items, such as school supplies, food and COVID vaccinations. Those who received a COVID vaccine also received a free gift card.
WDAM-TV
Lottery yields $121-million-plus to Miss. in FY22
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The first payment of the new fiscal year landed in state tax coffers this week from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. The July transfer worked out to $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” MLC President Jeff Hewitt said. “The...
WDAM-TV
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area. Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is a 60% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours.
WDAM-TV
Forest Service offers target shooting safety tips
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - This month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is highlighting recreational sports shooting with its “Know Before You Go” campaign before a trip into Mississippi’s national forests. For example, the Forest Service offers the following tips when target shooting outside of a...
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Mich. for murder arrested in Miss.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office, a man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in Mississippi. 64-year-old Garry D. Artman, of Florida, was wanted for the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack. On Oct. 3, 1996, deputies located the body of a...
WDAM-TV
Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Bill of Rights spells out American’s rights in relation to the government. And there’s a new movement to add a “Women’s Bill of Rights”. But it’s coming with pushback. More than eight thousand have signed the drafted document. Resolutions...
