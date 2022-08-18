ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Saints' Blake Gillikin Shares Text About 'Random' NFL Drug Testing After 81-Yard Punt

It turns out punting the ball 81 yards might catch the eye of fans and others. Perhaps even the NFL's drug testers. New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin blasted an 81-yard punt during Friday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, he shared a message that said he was chosen for a "random" drug test with the caption "punt at your own risk."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Bleacher Report

J.J. Watt Will Miss Rest of Cardinals' Preseason After Positive COVID-19 Test

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday. The 33-year-old will not be available for Sunday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens or the team's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans next week. Watt responded to the news with a joke:. Last week,...
GLENDALE, AZ
Bleacher Report

Report: Tom Brady to Return to Bucs Monday After Being Away for Personal Matter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly expected to return to the team Monday after leaving training camp for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday that Brady would make his return soon. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Howe
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Matt Corral Likely Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely miss the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. Corral suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, limping off the field after two series in the fourth quarter before being replaced by PJ Walker.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Drew Lock 'Really Sick' From COVID-19, HC Pete Carroll Says

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday night that quarterback Drew Lock was feeling the effects of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Following Seattle's 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game, Carroll said of Lock: "He's really sick. He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard."
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance

In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Last 7 PFWA NFL Rookies of the Year

The height of the individual's performance varies, but the NFL Rookie of the Year consistently hits an elite level. During the 2021 campaign, for example, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was a first-team All-Pro selection. He's the latest rookie to immediately stand out as one of the best—and/or most productive—players in the league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Rams#American Football#Athletic#Afc North#The New York Jets
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Best Strategy for Each Pick in 12-Team Mock Drafts

There are one-million-and-one different ways to prepare for your fantasy football draft. It's hard to think of a more beneficial one than participating in a mock draft. That not only provides real-world information about draft position and tendencies, but it also allows you to experiment. If you want to take four straight receivers or draft a quarterback in the first two rounds or set the market for tight ends, kickers or defenses, you can do it and see how the draft room reacts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Quinn Ewers Named Texas Starting QB over Hudson Card, Steve Sarkisian Announces

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Friday that Quinn Ewers will be the team's starting quarterback in 2022 following a battle with Hudson Card this summer, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman. Sarkisian told reporters Thursday that he had "a pretty good idea" which quarterback he would name...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy