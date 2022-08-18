Read full article on original website
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux out with knee injury
New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a knee
Bleacher Report
Saints' Blake Gillikin Shares Text About 'Random' NFL Drug Testing After 81-Yard Punt
It turns out punting the ball 81 yards might catch the eye of fans and others. Perhaps even the NFL's drug testers. New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin blasted an 81-yard punt during Friday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, he shared a message that said he was chosen for a "random" drug test with the caption "punt at your own risk."
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker Has No Timetable for Return After Surgery on Hernia Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III appears to be out indefinitely following hernia surgery. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Sunday that the rookie is "still tender" from his surgery and there's no timetable for his return. The Michigan State product is entering his first NFL season after...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Michael Thomas Dealing with Hamstring Injury, HC Dennis Allen Says
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday. Thomas has not appeared in either of the team's first two preseason games, and his status for the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday is unclear.
Bleacher Report
NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022: Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson Among Top 31-50
Dak Prescott wasn't included on the NFL 100 list in 2021 after a devastating ankle injury derailed his 2020 season. But after a triumphant return last season, Prescott's once again earned the respect of his peers. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was ranked No. 44 in this year's NFL 100 list,...
Bleacher Report
J.J. Watt Will Miss Rest of Cardinals' Preseason After Positive COVID-19 Test
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday. The 33-year-old will not be available for Sunday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens or the team's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans next week. Watt responded to the news with a joke:. Last week,...
Chargers roster outlook: Seven players battling for clarity on season roles
Coming off an ugly preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys, here's a look at seven Chargers players whose immediate futures are still being sorted out.
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady to Return to Bucs Monday After Being Away for Personal Matter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly expected to return to the team Monday after leaving training camp for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday that Brady would make his return soon. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that...
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Matt Corral Likely Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely miss the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. Corral suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, limping off the field after two series in the fourth quarter before being replaced by PJ Walker.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Drew Lock 'Really Sick' From COVID-19, HC Pete Carroll Says
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday night that quarterback Drew Lock was feeling the effects of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Following Seattle's 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game, Carroll said of Lock: "He's really sick. He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard."
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance
In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Last 7 PFWA NFL Rookies of the Year
The height of the individual's performance varies, but the NFL Rookie of the Year consistently hits an elite level. During the 2021 campaign, for example, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was a first-team All-Pro selection. He's the latest rookie to immediately stand out as one of the best—and/or most productive—players in the league.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Todd Bowles Knows 'Exactly' When Tom Brady Will Return Despite Past Comments
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles apparently does know when Tom Brady's mysterious absence from the team will end. Speaking to reporters Friday, Bowles said, "I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game [Saturday]." Bowles' comments...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Best Strategy for Each Pick in 12-Team Mock Drafts
There are one-million-and-one different ways to prepare for your fantasy football draft. It's hard to think of a more beneficial one than participating in a mock draft. That not only provides real-world information about draft position and tendencies, but it also allows you to experiment. If you want to take four straight receivers or draft a quarterback in the first two rounds or set the market for tight ends, kickers or defenses, you can do it and see how the draft room reacts.
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Returns to Bears Practice; Plans to Play out Contract amid Trade Request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to training camp Saturday for the first time since it started, per Larry Mayer of the team website. Smith has been seeking a long-term contract extension and has been holding out of practice. With negotiations seemingly at a standstill, he requested a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9.
Gronk Shows Off Basketball Moves at Big3 Celebrity Game (Video)
Matt James tried his best to defend him but the former tight end’s footwork was too good.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Be Inducted into Texas Tech Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor
Patrick Mahomes is adding more accolades to his already impressive list of accomplishments. Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced on Saturday that Mahomes will be added to the school's Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame during a campus ceremony on Oct. 28. "When you look at the face...
Bleacher Report
Quinn Ewers Named Texas Starting QB over Hudson Card, Steve Sarkisian Announces
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Friday that Quinn Ewers will be the team's starting quarterback in 2022 following a battle with Hudson Card this summer, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman. Sarkisian told reporters Thursday that he had "a pretty good idea" which quarterback he would name...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason Start
After an exciting preseason debut, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed more of his upside Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie went 6-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding 42 rushing yards on five attempts. His touchdown came at the end of...
Bleacher Report
Nebraska's Scott Frost Estimates OL Have Thrown Up 15 to 20 Times a Day in Camp
Nebraska's coaching staff has unwittingly become the source of controversy in the wake of head coach Scott Frost's comments about how hard the entire offensive line is being pushed in practices leading up to the start of the regular season. During an appearance on his monthly radio show (h/t Evan...
