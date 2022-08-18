ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Doctors investigate Parkland school shooter's qEEG brain scans as trial resumes with jury Monday

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eohQ_0hLSvaZa00

Doctors investigate Parkland school shooter's qEEG brain scans as trial resumes with jury Monday 02:18

MIAMI - The court decided to not show Nikolas Cruz's qEEG's brain scans to the jury.

The quantitative Electroencephalogram (qEEG) is a tool used to track brain activity, frequently used to monitor epilepsy and brain damage.

"Basically, we use qEEG's to record brain waves, and different electrical activity from the brain," said Dr. Carlos Oliu, a Neurologist from HCS Florida Kendall Hospital.

For the Cruz trial, the scans could have potentially shown the jury that Nikolas Cruz could have a brain defect.

"They (Cruz's attorneys) want to be able to say, 'see, there is something different in his brain waves, they're not like the brain waves of these normal people that we've collected,'" said Maria Schneider, former Broward County State Attorney's Office prosecutor.

"Therefore, that supports their contention that there's something wrong with him."

However, its accuracy has been questioned by the judicial system for decades.

"It's not widely acceptable or admissible in court," said Schneider.

Dr. Oliu says mental illness is often not seen through qEEG scans.

"The majority of patients with isolated mental health diagnosis or psychiatric diagnosis, the brain waves don't show that abnormality," said Oliu.

The trial with the jury is set to start again on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Defense in school shooter's trial set to present its case

FORT LAUDERDALE — The prosecution spent three weeks telling jurors how Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Florida high school four years ago. Now his attorneys will get their chance to present why they believe he did it, hoping to get him sentenced to life without parole instead of death.Melisa McNeill, Cruz's lead public defender, is expected to give her opening statement Monday, having deferred its presentation from the start of the trial a month ago.She and her team will then begin laying out their 23-year-old client's life history: his birth mother's abuse of alcohol...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Grand jury wants Broward school board members removed over Parkland massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE - A grand jury empaneled after the 2018 Parkland school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed "deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence" in their handling of a campus safety program. In the 122-page report released Friday, the panel recommended that DeSantis suspend board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. A former member, Rosalind Osgood, was also targeted, but she is now elected to the Florida Senate. Levinson, the board's chairwoman, angrily slammed the report...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Sentenced To Seven Years In Federal Prison

Matthew Smith To Lockup For Federal Health Care Fraud. Assistant Alisa Catoggio To Spend Five Years In Prison. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boca Raton residents will spend significant time in federal prison after entering guilty pleas in health care fraud scheme. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez succumbs to injuries received in line of duty

MIAMI - On Sunday afternoon, a full ceremonial processional escort was held for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez, who succumbed to his injuries at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Perez died Sunday as a result of an August 2 line of duty injury sustained while serving as a Special Agent.    The procession to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office capped a heartbreaking week for law enforcement in South Florida. "That doesn't even do the justice for the type of man that he is and, in my opinion, he's a good man, good father, good husband,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Lockdown lifted at Falcon Cover Middle following reports of 'possible gun on campus'

MIAMI - Authorities have given the all-clear at Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston after it was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, following reports of a gun on campus. "BSO has concluded their investigation. No weapon was found. Falcon Cove will begin dismissal procedures with bus riders and walkers. Parent car loop will follow," officials said. One student overheard another student saying he had a bag in his backpack, according to school officials. Earlier, officials said, "All students and staff are safe. The principal has communicated to the school families that dismissal is delayed until they receive the all-clear from law enforcement."CBS4 cameras showed students flowing out of the school and boarding school buses. Parents could also be seen picking up their children. BSO said the investigation continues. The school is located in the 4200 block of Bonaventure Blvd.
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation

MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Scans#Brain Damage#Mental Health#Brain Activity#Violent Crime#Hcs#Florida Kendall Hospital
CBS Miami

Assistant Miami police chief deeply affected by loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez: "Just a kind soul"

MIAMI – Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar is deeply affected by the loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez.Aguilar said Perez was his boss and good friend when they worked together. Numerous agencies, including Miami, Miami-Dade Police and FDLE were part of the honor guard procession remembering Perez.Aguilar was humbled by the procession, which saw Perez's body moved from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office."This tribute given to him today and in approaching days that come forward with the funeral services just serve as a reminder to his family and broader law enforcement family that...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Lauderhill police investigate deadly shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man shot in a Lauderhill late Thursday night has died. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Windward Vista Apartments in the 4500 block of NW 19th Street. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center but he didn't survive. Police say their preliminary investigation found the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a person who shot him. "The suspect(s) fled in the victim's grey Hyundai vehicle," according to a police statement. The vehicle was later found in Ft. Lauderdale. Police said they have not been able to find any witnesses and "the identity or number of suspects are unknown at this time."
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Teacher, coach of slain Miaimi-Dade Detective Echaverry remember him as kind, dedicated

MIAMI - A little more than 10 years ago, a quiet but skilled athlete graduated from John A. Ferguson High School. He would later become Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar Echaverry. He died Wednesday after being fatally shot Monday night when he went to arrest an armed robbery suspect. "I was shocked, devastated, crushed, it's a sad, sad situation," Jose Novas said. Novas was Echeverry's baseball coach. He recognized Echaverry's sportsmanship and drive to work hard. "Three years of being on this field for many hours to get the team where it needed to be,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in 2007 St. Paul drive-by shooting arrested in Fla., will be extradited to Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has issued an extradition warrant for a suspect in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul who was arrested in Florida.Tajiddin Akbar was apprehended in Florida last week and is being held in Broward County, the governor's office said."There is no timeline on accountability," Walz said in a release. "Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable."Akbar was the third suspect in a drive-by shooting that followed a drug deal gone wrong, the governor's office said. The two other suspects, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson, pleaded guilty in 2007.Ramsey County Attorney John Choi sent the governor a formal request for Akbar's extradition last week, and authorities in both states are working out the extradition now.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy