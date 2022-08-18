Multi-million dollar land sale will put 450-unit residential complex in Pellissippi Place

Sticking to the original intent outlined in the 2007 master plan for Pellissippi Place, a Nashville-based developer is purchasing 13.3 acres at the junction of Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway for $3.3 million to build a large residential complex with retail stores and restaurants in the business park.

The Industrial Development Board of Blount County and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville signed off on the land sale agreement Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. Attorneys are still weeding through the details, but President and CEO of the Blount Partnership, Bryan Daniels, said terms of the agreement won’t change and it is 99% complete.

“It’s great to see the original vision from 14 years ago come to fruition,” Daniels said Wednesday.

Each acre was valued at approximately $250,000. Developer, Ramston Capital, LLC. has built several large-scale apartment complexes, as well as multi-level commercial, office and residential plazas in the Nashville area and near Dallas, Texas.

Their current concept plan for Blount County includes four U-shaped, four story buildings with approximately 450 units in total, Director of Economic Development with the Blount Partnership Lauren Emert said,

but no design is official yet. As a whole, the park is intended to provide a place where professionals can live and work — the main work portion is still on hold as the IDB waits for the Tennessee Department of Transportation to purchase approximately 60 acres within the park.

Construction of the complex is anticipated to start in January, last for 14 months and conclude early in 2024. Emert said leasing for the units is planned to start after the Super Bowl in 2024.

Alcoa Development Services staff will be primarily working with developers on designing the complex to city standards and permitting the buildings. Design plans will need to gain approval through the Alcoa Regional/Municipal Planning Commission before Ramston can break ground. An operating committee for Pellissippi Place consisting of officials from Maryville, Alcoa, Blount and Knox Counties will also review and sign off on plans.

Details of the current land sale, as stated in the purchase agreement, include installing infrastructure improvements. The IDB will be responsible for paving a public roadway through the complex, extending utilities, designing drainage for storm water and connecting to the county greenway system. Cost of improvements — estimated at $3 million — is planned to be covered by the sale price of the property, Daniels said.

The operating committee will be responsible for allocating dollars gained from the land sale.

Complex details

The planned public roadway within the complex will dissect the property into two sections of 5.8 acres with two buildings on each side. Separate lots of .9 and 1.1 acres on either side of the public roadway and fronting Old Knoxville Highway, have other plans from the developers.

Once the Pellissippi Parkway is extended, it will pass directly beside the complex and allow residents seamless passage to Oak Ridge in one direction and East Lamar Alexander Parkway in the other. Knox County lines are also about 5 miles to the north via Old Knoxville Highway.

About a decade ago, TDOT announced that plans for the Pellissippi Parkway extension were rerouted through the middle of Pellissippi Place, where R&D infrastructure was installed, instead of the original plan along the northern border of the 450 acre business park.

Daniels previously told The Daily Times that the IDB would have been liable if it had sold any of the land that TDOT plans to acquire for the extension. And the state department’s land acquisition for the extension should be wrapped up within the next three years.

Until earlier this year, the commercial and residential section of the park was also tied up because of bankruptcy proceedings for a developer who had first call to develop that section of the park. Disputes were settled in February between the IDB and creditors.

When Maryville, Alcoa, Knox and Blount Counties entered into an agreement for the development of Pellissippi Place 16 years ago, each government invested $5 million for the IDB to lay groundwork. Matt Murray, IDB chair, said the park was never supposed to be completed in a decade, or two, and it was always intended to operate like a generational investment.

Murray emphasized that a lot of places likely don’t see agreements like the one for Pellissippi Place, especially across county lines.

“To have four governments trying to come together, setting down and having these conversations is pretty special,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said.

“I’m very happy and excited to see this positive development in the Pellissippi Park technology center,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a statement to The Daily Times. “Thanks to the tremendous collaboration among partner governments and agencies, I expect this be the first of many such announcements.”

Daniels said the $20 million investment from the governments has now turned into a $100 million investment from private developers, including $20 million from ProNova Solutions and an estimated $75 to $80 million from Ramston for the residential complex.

This land sale to Ramston is one small segment of an entire portion marked in the master plan for commercial and residential developments. While Ramston’s plans include retail and restaurant space on each approximate 1 acre lot in front of the complex, more acreage for shopping plazas or other commercial-type businesses have not yet been sold to or claimed by a vested interest.

Although, Ramston’s portfolio extends to the types of developments that are in the vision for the vacant land.