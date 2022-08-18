ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

William Blount High School's new anatomy table displays 3D digital bodies

By By Amy Beth Miller
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

William Blount High School students now can virtually dissect a human body, using a stylus instead of a scalpel.

An Anatomage Table 8, like an iPad the size of an operating table, allows students to closely examine life-size bodies, zoom through the layers of muscles and bones, and examine how cardiac and other systems work in a living body. When a student taps on an image of a body part, the name pops up beside it on the screen.

They also can take a closer look at individual parts, such as the heart, eyeball and brain, changing the size and swiping to adjust the angle. Students can turn the virtual patient over with their fingertips on the touchscreen and watch how joints and muscles move.

Teacher Tracie Blankenship first saw the device on the internet and put it on her “dream list” for Alisa Teffeteller, Blount County Schools federal programs supervisor.

Blankenship was impressed not only by how students could interact with the program, which comes with a curriculum, but also information about it improving test scores.

“Not a lot of high schools have it,” said Blankenship, although the University of Tennessee in Knoxville does.

BCS bought one for William Blount and one for Heritage High School, with $162,725 from the district’s $16.9 million allocation under the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money. William Blount’s arrived about a week before the school year began, but Heritage is still waiting.

The Table 8 model can be positioned horizontally like a bed or stand up vertically. So, for example, a student learning about radiography could see how to position a standing body for an X-ray.

The program allows users to examine different layers, such as muscles, bones or the cardiovascular system, or virtually slice through them with the interactive display system.

Students can visualize anatomy exactly as they would on a fresh cadaver, Blankenship said.

“She dissected an eye for me and my parents yesterday, and I almost passed out,” William Blount Principal Rob Clark said. “It’s the real deal.”

“It looks really realistic,” agreed senior Mikayla Momolu.

Blankenship noted that unlike during real dissections, though, there’s no odor of formaldehyde.

While students in the Anatomy and Physiology class typically have dissected pig hearts and lungs, seven different health science classes are expected to use the Anatomage table. Because the program also can show the anatomy of a dog, turtle and frog, Blankenship has also let the agriculture science teacher know it’s an option.

The program includes male and female Caucasian and Asian models based on real cadavers and allows students to view the development of a fetus.

Students can learn about the anatomical structure of the fetus and systems in it, as well as the changes the mother’s body goes through during the baby’s development, according to the teacher.

This year William Blount students will be able to earn certification to read electrocardiograms, and the Anatomage table will allow them to practice reading EKGs too. “It will also do an EKG of the fetus and an echocardiogram,” Blankenship said.

The optics simulations on the Anatomage system allow students to assess eyes and apply prescription glasses, she said.

A dozen students from Blankenship’s class last year passed the exam to become certified nursing assistants. “This summer some of them were making up to $18 an hour,” she said, working in local hospitals and assistant living facilities. The health science students are preparing for other careers as well, with plans to become neonatal intensive care nurses, nurse practitioners, pediatricians and paramedics, for example.

Students in the Medical Terminology class have dual enrollment through Roane State Community College, earning high school and college credit in a single class.

“I went into nursing school not even knowing how to take a blood pressure,” Blankenship said.

Maryville, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

