Townsend explores protecting its character with a temporary new business ban

Townsend officials are taking steps to protect the peaceful, Appalachian theme of the city, but during a public discussion, residents and business owners within the lightly populated community questioned what exactly that entailed for local businesses.

The Board of Commissioners opened the floor for discussion during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, for people to ask about the proposed, temporary ban — known as a moratorium — on new commercial businesses. City officials and staff are looking to tighten zoning regulations so that the city isn’t using only one zone for businesses, like it is now along U.S. 321.

“We’re a little bit behind the curve as a city,” Commissioner Don Stallions said. “This is to help us catch up and get ahead of that curve.”

In the process of creating a new community plan, the board and Townsend Planning Commission have dedicated a portion of time to figuring out how exactly to create one.

Commissioner Donald Prater, who has fronted efforts for the new plan, City Manager Danny Williamson and the city planner met to talk through some of the first steps. Prater emphasized that the ban would allow city officials and staff to study zoning, which in turn would provide background on how to create the new plan.

Williamson told attendees on Tuesday that Townsend lacks protection from new development. And if they knew certain details, they may think positively about temporarily banning new commercial business.

“It’s frightening what could happen to Townsend in the next three to six months,” Williamson said.

One of the main concerns came from building owners who feared current leased businesses would leave, and then the building owners wouldn’t be able to get another business license for another business.

The draft of the moratorium stated that it would last for six months or until the city concludes the zoning study. And it would apply only to new commercial development, including approvals for new site designs, business licenses and building permits for new commercial development.

While those who opposed the ban were the majority of speakers at the meeting, several encouraged it and applauded the city’s efforts.

Change

“Everybody sitting here knows that Townsend is changing, and I think everybody is in agreement that we don’t want to see overdevelopment,” Stallions said. “Some things that are across the mountain — no offense to our neighbors — (but) can stay across the mountain.”

He and other commissioners reiterated that the city needs to find the happy medium in limiting development without seeming unfriendly toward businesses. Communities that are gateways to national parks have come to the same “crossroads” that Townsend is at now, Stallions said.

A local businesswoman said Townsend is focused on outdoor tourism, and businesses use the winter to plan for the next three seasons of business. Taking away the opportunity for current businesses to know what the next season will look like, she said, will hinder local business efforts.

“We want businesses,” Commissioner Rindi Martin said. “That’s how we thrive as a city.”

Commissioner Becky Headrick reminded the crowd that the current guide for planning development in the city was created over a decade ago, and a lot of change has happened since then. “Who would’ve ever thought food trucks would be a thing now,” Headrick said.

“It has changed,” a woman said. “But I think the most charming thing about about Townsend is: we don’t want it to change.”

Theme

Several said that the language in the moratorium was too blurry. Although Stallions said it was written that way for a reason. Trying to get specific dealt with questions the city needed to answer during the ban and figure out how to apply those answers to city regulations.

The moratorium draft states that businesses should be in line with the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” theme and East Tennessee Appalachian character.

“I know a lot of Appalachian folks. And a lot of them: different characters,” one woman and business owner said.

Former Mayor Pat Jenkins was the first to suggest that the city’s “Peaceful Side” slogan represents different ideas to different people, and he asked the board to refine the term before proceeding with the moratorium.

Don Headrick, who has been involved in Townsend’s government for decades, said he was involved when the city’s slogan was coined, and the idea of it was to set Townsend apart from what’s on the other side.

One member of the overflowing crowd started a string of examples that related back to: does a New York style pizza restaurant reflect the theme and character of Townsend or would it be denied?

Next time

When Stallions asked what the downside is to postponing a vote on the moratorium, Williamson said the city is already lagging behind other communities and having more discussions on specifying language would not likely solve anything, since it had been left broad for a reason.

The city attorney read through the resolution and gave his blessing, Williamson said.

However, the board unanimously chose to wait until September’s meeting to vote on the moratorium. New commissioners will be sworn in on Sept. 1, but current and future commissioners are planning to meet with the public before the end of August to have another discussion.

The city plans on notifying the public on the time and date of the next discussion by the end of this week or beginning of next week.

“If we could have people like the turnout we have tonight...” Headrick said, and added that the entire community would have input in the vision for the future of the city.