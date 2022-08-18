ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black bear interrupted Townsend's board meeting on Tuesday

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

During the middle of a Townsend resident addressing the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 16, a reportedly 400-pound black bear was a few steps away from the front doors of city hall.

Commissioner Don Stallions called a pause and pointed police officers to the front of the building. As the large crowd erupted into chatter, officers quickly paced out the door followed by one of the local residents.

Before the meeting was adjourned, an officer gave everyone in the room an update on what happened with the bear. He explained that the Townsend Police Department is equipped with rubber pellets to shoot at bears and force them back into wooded areas, where they won't get hit with cars on the highway.

"It walked up. He wanted to come to the meeting, but he couldn't get the door open," the officer said.

After shooting the bear once in the city hall parking lot, the officer said he shot it once more on an adjacent property and twice more as it jumped on the top of the Townsend Elementary School dumpster.

One woman spoke toward the irony of the situation and said a bear interrupting the board meeting is the character of Townsend. While cars lined down the uphill drive into the city hall parking lot, several members of the crowd asked the board on Tuesday what exactly Townsend's peaceful side slogan and East Tennessee Appalachian character implied.

