Alcoa to spend $131,000 for middle school cameras

The Alcoa Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday, Aug. 16, to spend more than $131,000 for new cameras at Alcoa Middle School.

“The middle school cameras are extremely old; most of them are black and white,” Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone told the board before the vote. “Some don’t work, some do work, some work sometimes.”

The proposal also would add cameras in the competition gym and Green Mile areas. “That’s desperately needed,” she said.

Alcoa plans to use money from the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding but is awaiting state approval of its budget. The district will use a cooperative purchasing agreement with Bedford County to buy the equipment from System Integrations Inc.

The board also approved spending nearly $94,000 for a technology infrastructure upgrade from PCS, including equipment and installation, using money from its general operating budget.

In other action the board approved spending about $45,000 from ESSER money or its general operating budget for 100 new Chromebook computers to replenish its supply to have on hand for replacements and new students.

The final financial vote this week was to buy the Mastery Connect assessment program for grades three through 12 from Instructure Inc. for a one year cost of $40,965. Schools will use the program to measure and monitor student growth and achievement in science and social studies.

The school board passed the first reading of four policies governing teachers, one that covers how retirees can keep their benefits while working again under a new state law, and three others that updated wording based on recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association.

Alcoa granted tenure to eight teachers: Allison Huff from the elementary school, Shani Cutler from the intermediate school, and from the high school Taylor Brown, Carrie Hall, Ben Love, Mery Medina-Velasquez, Nancy Kemp and Shauna Sharp.

Before the vote board member Mike Brown disclosed that one of the teachers is his son.

Stone noted tenure had been delayed because of the pandemic, so while Kemp had retired at the end of the last school year she returned Tuesday night to receive her tenure certificate.

The director also told the board that within the next few weeks Alcoa City Schools will be notifying parents if their third graders may be subject to a state law that could force their retention at the end of the school year. Students who don’t meet expectations in English language arts on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exams in the spring may have to attend summer school and/or receive tutoring throughout fourth grade to avoid staying in third grade. “That’s going to impact a lot of students, a lot of families,” Stone said. “It’s going to impact a lot of teachers and a lot of classrooms.”