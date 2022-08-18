ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

VB 10-year-old set to surf in the East Coast Surfing Championships

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Hampton, VA
Sports
City
Hampton, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

I’m Kenneth Ferguson, 10 On Your Side: See You Later Wavy 10!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Well, I’ve finally reached the end of my internship. I can’t believe how much experience I have gained from being here. I have had the chance to shadow so many different departments at the station. I was able to work with the newscast, production team, Hampton Roads Show, digital team, sales department, and of course the one I was assigned to, the promotions team. To be able to work with so many amazing people every day has been an honor.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot Saturday morning in Suffolk

Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. That's off of West Washington Street, near Carolina Road.
SUFFOLK, VA
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

How back-to-school chalkboard signs could put your kids' safety at risk

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

