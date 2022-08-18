ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Leaving your gas guzzler behind has never been easier

By Austin Sack
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itvZ5_0hLStcGc00

PUEBLO, Colo. — To meet the state’s goal of getting 940,000 Electric Vehicles (EV) on the road by 2030, a local utility company is encouraging Coloradans to shift to EVs.

‘Join the EV revolution’ – it’s the theme behind Black Hills Energy ‘s latest rebate.

“It’s a grassroots effort, and we’re just trying to spread the word and let people understand that EVs are a lot easier to get into than most people realize,” said Erik Lundeen, the EV Program Manager for Black Hills Energy.

To accelerate EV infrastructure in our state, Black Hills Energy is offering its customers more opportunities to get into an EV.

“It’s making it a lot easier to take Puebloans and Southern Coloradans to get the structure they need because they’ve been waiting for it,” Lundeen explained.

By shifting into an EV, electric customers of Black Hills Energy will receive help covering the cost of charging equipment and installation.

“They’ll be able to go wherever they need to go and there’s going to be a charge available to them,” Lundeen said.

Hybrid and electric vehicle demand skyrockets in rural America

With help from the Colorado Department of Transportation, six highways in Colorado are approved for federal grant money to increase charging stations.

“That allows drivers to complete their daily driving needs in an EV,” Christian Williss, the Senior Director of Transportation Fuels and Technology for the Colorado Energy office said.

Colorado Energy is working with utility companies to make it possible for people to travel anywhere in the state in an EV.

“Certainly different utilities are taking a different approach and some are further along than others, but you know, right now we’re seeing more consumer interest in EV than we’ve ever seen before,” Williss explained.

Colorado-Ready-EV-Fact-Sheet Download

Black Hills Energy said there are a lot of reasons why people haven’t adopted an EV yet.

“We always hear about range anxiety, we hear about infrastructure anxiety, how am I going to be able to charge, and what about the time to charge,” Lundeen asked. “There’s a lot of these obstacles, but the good news is there’s a lot of work that’s being done right now.”

FOX21 also reached out to Colorado Springs Utilities for comment and they provided the following statement:

“Colorado Springs Utilities is monitoring the evolution of electric vehicle (EV) technology and our customers’ adoption rate. We continually evaluate the how an EV charging rebate would benefit our entire customer base. As a municipal utility, it is important that every rebate we offer provides a positive impact on the most customers. We have run some limited testing to see how our market will react and will use the data gained from this testing to help develop a possible EV charger rebate program in the future. We have also set up several charging stations around the city for public use. This includes Level 2 chargers at John Pinkerton Service Center, Leon Young Service Center, the Conservation and Environmental Center, and the Kiowa Street Garage as well as a DCFC in the City Parking Garage on Nevada Avenue.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
K99

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Industry
K99

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in Colorado?

Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects

Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Vehicles#Black Hills Energy#Ev#Puebloans#Southern Coloradans#Colorado Energy
99.9 KEKB

How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?

Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’

Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Traffic Advisory: Closures on North Academy Blvd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation continues work widening ramps and installing ramp metering along I-25. Work will continue along southbound Woodmen Road on-ramp, northbound and southbound Academy Boulevard on-ramps, and northbound North Gate Road on-ramp.  Work is beginning at the I-25 North Academy on-ramps on Aug. 22. Crews will be […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
94.3 The X

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rinse and repeat has quite literally been the pattern in July and August. Thankfully, those steady afternoon thunderstorms are paying off, with Southern Colorado's drought conditions improving tremendously. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet. Video shows how drought conditions have improved from May 2022 to The post Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy