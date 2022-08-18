ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Stephenson Co. ATV driver killed in crash

An ATV driver in Stephenson County died on Saturday after a crash. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

6th 'suspicious' fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd this week.

The DeKalb Fire Department is investigating the 6th "suspicious" fire this year, and the second this week. 6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd …. Rockford students create mural totems as part of …. Rockford officers raise money for Special Olympics …. Ogle County K9 gifted body armor...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill Biden tests negative...
POPLAR GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford's public pools close Sunday

As one season begins, another ends. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 Veterans, first responders spend the...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Valley, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
Cherry Valley, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Amboy, IL
Cherry Valley, IL
Accidents
State
Illinois State
City
Byron, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, IL
City
Curran, IL
MyStateline.com

2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford's Conklin Drive

Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. 2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive. 6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd …. Rockford students create mural totems as part of …. Rockford officers raise money for Special Olympics …. Ogle...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Last day of Winnebago County Fair

Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Curran's Orchard opens for the season

Fall is just around the corner, but Saturday marked the start of the season for Curran's Orchard in Rockford. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Body Armor#Deer#Grapes#Traffic Accident
MyStateline.com

Overtime-Preseason 2022

Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you the football preseason special of "Overtime." Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford …. ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ is getting a spin-off Chicago’s ‘Air and Water Show’ coming up. Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property. Last day...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Heavy pockets of rain Saturday

We’ve had temperatures come up above average just by a degree or two the last few days but now for the weekend, we are back to cooler weather. To start the morning off, temperatures are on the warmer side, thanks to a lot of cloud cover we saw overnight. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s to start Saturday morning off.
MyStateline.com

Waves of showers and storms this weekend

We had an almost perfectly average day today, with temperatures making it into the low 80s for most across the Stateline. Clouds increased shortly thereafter, and rain chances continue through tonight and tomorrow with the low pressure system approaching from the Northwest. Water vapor imagery shows the counter-clockwise spin of all the moisture going around the surface low, as it approaches the Stateline.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Capriotti bringing new energy into year two with Vikings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford hasn’t had a winning season in football since 2013, but there’s a very positive vibe surrounding the Vikings this year. Tony Capriotti is coming into his second season as Guilford head coach more prepared and ready for the competition in the NIC-10.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
MyStateline.com

Stockton determined to get back to winning football

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stockton is coming off a 3-6 season last year. They hope to surprise people this season and get back to playing winning football. These kids who have grown up in Stockton have waited years for their moment to play for this team. “I’ve been watching...
STOCKTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy