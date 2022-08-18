ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sztUl_0hLSt2lp00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services.

Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is considering $4 million to help pay the difference.

At Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, there was no discussion or agenda item at Birmingham City Council regarding the games’ shortfall. Council President Wardeen Alexander instead sharing this statement: “The World Games was a success for the city and region. We were able to showcase our city to over 100 countries around the world and welcome thousands of people to Birmingham.”

The council is continuing to work with the Mayor to review and address the request that is before us; particularly as it relates to the needs of our local vendors.

Bibb County High School football team plans to honor fallen deputy and first responders

The city will continue to see a return on our investment for decades to come as we work to position Birmingham as a destination for large-scale events and entertainment, while taking into consideration the lessons we’ve learned from hosting the World Games.

“We hope that all our partners that helped to make the World Games possible will join us to ensure that all of the responsibilities are met.”

The Jefferson County has an agenda item for possible action Thursday , but Commissioner Joe Knight said it has been passed to next meeting on Sept 6.

In a statement to CBS 42 Knight said: “The Jefferson County Commission continues our efforts to support The World Games 2022.  Although not contractually obligated, the Commission has partnered with Birmingham, the State of Alabama, The Convention Bureau and the corporate community to bring these games to our community.”

“The Games were a success in the eyes of the athletes, the fans and the 3400 volunteers who made this possible. On the down side, there exists outstanding balances as is often the case in events of this magnitude. We will continue work with all partners in order to bring this to an amicable conclusion.”

CBS 42 asked city and county representatives about if they plan to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to help offset the cost. A city representative says they are not considering it currently.  Commissioner Knight said there are too many legal strings attached to it. He said discussion of the topic has been removed from Thursday morning’s agenda and will not be discussed until September 6 meeting . The city council is expected to speak about next steps next week and we should have a final confirmation of the agenda later this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 8

Ralph Lindsey
3d ago

What a scam. What a snake oil sales job. The word success cannot be accompanied by the fact that the taxpayers are on the hook for MILLIONS of dollars!When will Birmingham/Jefferson County learn to hold entities accountable?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022

Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Ensley Renaissance Festival showcases reflection of revitalization vision for Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local businesses and neighbors are taking steps to revitalize the once thriving Ensley community. Renew Birmingham partnered with Pneuma Gallery to host the fourth annual Ensley Renaissance Festival.  Executive director of renew Birmingham, Gerrel Jones, says today’s renaissance festival is a reflection of efforts being made towards revitalizing Ensley. He says this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Jefferson County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
wvtm13.com

City Walk unfolding new security measures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Games#Volunteers#Birmingham City Council
CBS 42

One killed in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest around 8:42 p.m. on reports of a shot fired. Officers arrived to find an an adult man suffering from a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Vincent residents react after city council meeting

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Vincent gathered Thursday night to express their opinions about the recent incident involving members of the police department sending racist text messages. Many of the Vincent residents we spoke with say they felt heard during last night’s meeting when the council voted to...
VINCENT, AL
CBS 42

University of Alabama to bring in electric buses on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama plans to transition a portion of its Crimson Ride fleet over to electric buses in the near future. With nearly $8 million in federal transit funds, UA will replace a quarter of its transit system buses with electric buses, reducing emissions and further positioning UA and the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Law enforcement prepared for the Friday night lights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football teams have been preparing all summer for the return to the gridiron, but they are not the only ones hoping preparation pays off this season. Both the Shelby and Jefferson County Sheriff’s offices say this has been a focus for months. However, a few of the deputies will be more involved than others when it comes to protecting the community on Friday nights.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
ONEONTA, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

One arrested after vandalizing Winfield Church, setting room on fire

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made after the Winfield City Family Church was broken into and vandalized Sunday morning. According to Winfield Police Department, the destruction of the church was ‘extensive.’ One room of the church was set on fire but didn’t cause a lot of damage. Stay with CBS 42 as […]
WINFIELD, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy