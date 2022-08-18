City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services.

Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is considering $4 million to help pay the difference.

At Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, there was no discussion or agenda item at Birmingham City Council regarding the games’ shortfall. Council President Wardeen Alexander instead sharing this statement: “The World Games was a success for the city and region. We were able to showcase our city to over 100 countries around the world and welcome thousands of people to Birmingham.”

The council is continuing to work with the Mayor to review and address the request that is before us; particularly as it relates to the needs of our local vendors.

The city will continue to see a return on our investment for decades to come as we work to position Birmingham as a destination for large-scale events and entertainment, while taking into consideration the lessons we’ve learned from hosting the World Games.

“We hope that all our partners that helped to make the World Games possible will join us to ensure that all of the responsibilities are met.”

The Jefferson County has an agenda item for possible action Thursday , but Commissioner Joe Knight said it has been passed to next meeting on Sept 6.

In a statement to CBS 42 Knight said: “The Jefferson County Commission continues our efforts to support The World Games 2022. Although not contractually obligated, the Commission has partnered with Birmingham, the State of Alabama, The Convention Bureau and the corporate community to bring these games to our community.”

“The Games were a success in the eyes of the athletes, the fans and the 3400 volunteers who made this possible. On the down side, there exists outstanding balances as is often the case in events of this magnitude. We will continue work with all partners in order to bring this to an amicable conclusion.”

CBS 42 asked city and county representatives about if they plan to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to help offset the cost. A city representative says they are not considering it currently. Commissioner Knight said there are too many legal strings attached to it. He said discussion of the topic has been removed from Thursday morning’s agenda and will not be discussed until September 6 meeting . The city council is expected to speak about next steps next week and we should have a final confirmation of the agenda later this week.

