WTOP
Citing vaccine disparities, NAACP calls for expansion of DC online learning options
As D.C. gets set to begin a school year with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for some students, the D.C. branch of the NAACP is calling on D.C. Public Schools to expand their remote leaning programs to better accommodate unvaccinated students. The first day of classes is Aug. 29. The school...
WTOP
Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline
ROANOKE, Va. — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Roanoke Times reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning...
WTOP
Former DC chamber of commerce president’s defamation suit dismissed
Former D.C. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Vincent Orange’s defamation lawsuit against the Washington Business Journal and its former reporter was dismissed by a superior court judge last week. Orange, a former D.C. Council member from 2011 to 2016 (at-large) and 1999 to 2007 (Ward 5), filed a...
WTOP
DC’s law easing officer discipline upheld by federal appeals court
D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee can still skip going through the police union to discipline officers, thanks to a recent court ruling. The Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Act of 2020, passed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis removed the D.C. Police Union from the disciplinary process, something the city believed was vital for dealing with officer misconduct more quickly.
WTOP
Md. US attorney outlines plan to use ‘Al Capone model,’ little-known statute to prosecute violent criminals
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday what he called a series of “exceptional actions” that his office will undertake to quell violence in the city of Baltimore, including vetting those suspected of violent crime for white-collar offenses and using a little-utilized federal statute to prosecute gun crimes near schools.
WTOP
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home
The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
WTOP
Schools open in St. Mary’s County
Students in Maryland’s St. Mary’s County head back to classes Wednesday. Nearly 17,000 will be back at school. Each of the county’s three high schools and its four middle schools will have School Resource Officers provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s...
WTOP
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate James Coddington in 1997 hammer killing
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate James Coddington in 1997 hammer killing. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
WTOP
2 stabbed on Red Line platform in DC
Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at Metro’s Metro Center station in downtown D.C. Metro Transit police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s Red Line platform. “The incident occurred after an apparent verbal confrontation between the victims and the...
WTOP
Construction on delayed Purple Line light rail project to ramp up soon
While you might have seen crews out here and there over the summer, next month heavy construction is set to begin on the troubled Purple Line after almost two years. Hundreds of construction workers recently signed a labor agreement for the completion of the light rail job. “You are seeing...
WTOP
How many DC-area home sales are falling through?
Real estate firm Redfin reports 12% of homes that were under contract and waiting to close in July in the D.C. area were canceled, and recent changes in the market are the reason. A rapid rise in mortgage rates means some buyers may no longer qualify for the mortgage they...
WTOP
Father arrested in 2021 death of son who got his hands on unsecured gun
Nine months after a 1-year-old was killed after he got his hands on an unsecured gun, police have arrested the boy’s father. D.C. police said that JD Wheeler, 23, of Northeast, was arrested by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. According to investigators, back on Nov....
