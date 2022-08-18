ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Roanoke Times reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning...
DC’s law easing officer discipline upheld by federal appeals court

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee can still skip going through the police union to discipline officers, thanks to a recent court ruling. The Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Act of 2020, passed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis removed the D.C. Police Union from the disciplinary process, something the city believed was vital for dealing with officer misconduct more quickly.
Md. US attorney outlines plan to use ‘Al Capone model,’ little-known statute to prosecute violent criminals

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday what he called a series of “exceptional actions” that his office will undertake to quell violence in the city of Baltimore, including vetting those suspected of violent crime for white-collar offenses and using a little-utilized federal statute to prosecute gun crimes near schools.
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home

The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
Schools open in St. Mary’s County

Students in Maryland’s St. Mary’s County head back to classes Wednesday. Nearly 17,000 will be back at school. Each of the county’s three high schools and its four middle schools will have School Resource Officers provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s...
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
2 stabbed on Red Line platform in DC

Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at Metro’s Metro Center station in downtown D.C. Metro Transit police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s Red Line platform. “The incident occurred after an apparent verbal confrontation between the victims and the...
Construction on delayed Purple Line light rail project to ramp up soon

While you might have seen crews out here and there over the summer, next month heavy construction is set to begin on the troubled Purple Line after almost two years. Hundreds of construction workers recently signed a labor agreement for the completion of the light rail job. “You are seeing...
How many DC-area home sales are falling through?

Real estate firm Redfin reports 12% of homes that were under contract and waiting to close in July in the D.C. area were canceled, and recent changes in the market are the reason. A rapid rise in mortgage rates means some buyers may no longer qualify for the mortgage they...
