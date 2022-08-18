ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Guardians Make History Scoring Three Runs After Striking Out Three Times In The Eighth Inning

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDl1D_0hLSsBau00

The Guardians made history in the eighth inning during the series finale against the Tigers.

The Guardians have been a part of some wild games this season (including the one on Tuesday night) but I don't think we'll ever see a game end in the fashion that Wednesday's did.

The eighth inning should have been over. Andrew Chafin struck out the first three batters of the inning. However, the third strikeout to Luke Maile ended up bouncing off the backstop of Progressive Field and the rest is history.

Literally. The Guardians made history during that eighth inning.

No team has struck out three times and then go on and score six runs since the Expansion Era began (1961).

It started with a Steven Kwan RBI double that landed barely in the fair territory and then bounced into the stands. Then Jose Ramirez hit a blooper to left field giving the Guardians the lead. Oscar Gonzalez and Owen Miller got themselves some RBI and all of a sudden the Guardians ended up with an 8-4 lead.

So just to recap, after the first three batters of the inning got out, and the inning should technically have been over, the Guardians end up bringing 11 men to the plate and taking a commanding lead heading into the ninth and Emmanuel Clase on the mound.

Personally, I'm still trying to process it all.

Tito said, (sarcastically) after the game that was exactly how they drew it up: "Yeah, two outs, a strikeout that goes to the backstop, all hell broke loose."

It may not have been exactly how they planned it, but a win is a win and the Guardians are able to stay at the top of the Central for another day.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Finish Season Series Against The Tigers With Late Game Comeback Win

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Throws Six No-Hit Innings In Win For Akron

WATCH: Terry Francona Ejected After Heated Exchange With Umpire In 4-3 Loss

Guardians Falter, Los 4-3 In Game That Started Anf Ended In Controversy

Nolan Jones Is Doing Something Uncommon As A Rookie

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coveringthecorner.com

ACL Guardians blanked by SP Game Cancelled

Peyton Battenfield struck out eight Mud Hens through six innings of scoreless baseball. Battenfield is 25 and a former 9th-round pick out of Oklahoma State. He arrived in exchange for Jordan Luplow and DJ Johnson. In 22 starts this season he now owns a 3.04 ERA. Neat!. Gabriel Arias suited...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Walsh Jesuit vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers of another double OT football game

EUCLID, Ohio — Without junior safety John Keough, Walsh Jesuit would not have left Euclid on Saturday night with a 38-32 double-overtime win against Benedictine. Keough supplied a fumble recovery for a touchdown, blocked a punt that set up the tying score and deflected three passes — including two on fourth downs — in overtime to lift Walsh, which entered the season ranked 14th in the cleveland.com high school football Top 25.
EUCLID, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Mentor tops Canton McKinley in Tough Week 1 Match Up

Mentor opened up their season Friday night at home with a convincing 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs. The Cardinals offense was led by quarterback Scotty Fox. He threw for three touchdowns, two of those to WR Jacob Stapleton. Also a pair of rushing touchdowns by RB Mitchell Waite. Mentor opted to receive the ball to open up the series. QB Fox got the offense moving to give the Cardinals some momentum. But fell short on their first drive and had to punt the ball away.
MENTOR, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Jones
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Luke Maile
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Striking Out#Series Finale#Tigers#Rbi
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'

One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
591
Followers
392
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy