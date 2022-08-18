The Guardians Make History Scoring Three Runs After Striking Out Three Times In The Eighth Inning

The Guardians made history in the eighth inning during the series finale against the Tigers.

The Guardians have been a part of some wild games this season (including the one on Tuesday night) but I don't think we'll ever see a game end in the fashion that Wednesday's did.

The eighth inning should have been over. Andrew Chafin struck out the first three batters of the inning. However, the third strikeout to Luke Maile ended up bouncing off the backstop of Progressive Field and the rest is history.

Literally. The Guardians made history during that eighth inning.

No team has struck out three times and then go on and score six runs since the Expansion Era began (1961).

It started with a Steven Kwan RBI double that landed barely in the fair territory and then bounced into the stands. Then Jose Ramirez hit a blooper to left field giving the Guardians the lead. Oscar Gonzalez and Owen Miller got themselves some RBI and all of a sudden the Guardians ended up with an 8-4 lead.

So just to recap, after the first three batters of the inning got out, and the inning should technically have been over, the Guardians end up bringing 11 men to the plate and taking a commanding lead heading into the ninth and Emmanuel Clase on the mound.

Personally, I'm still trying to process it all.

Tito said, (sarcastically) after the game that was exactly how they drew it up: "Yeah, two outs, a strikeout that goes to the backstop, all hell broke loose."

It may not have been exactly how they planned it, but a win is a win and the Guardians are able to stay at the top of the Central for another day.

