Sharon announces plans for $830K in ARP funds

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The city of Sharon announced $830,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to be awarded to revitalization and development projects.

“With this round, we are funding six businesses and organizations to move four projects forward,” said city manager, Bob Fiscus. “We are really focused on revitalization in our grant choices to help build up our business community with the ARPA funds.”

Businesses that received this next round of ARP funds are listed below:

The Corinthian Banquet Center – $175,000 for business expansion

Their funds will be used to create an outdoor courtyard behind the Corinthian Banquet Center located in the Central Way alley with the demolition of a neglected warehouse. The ARPA funding will help build out a courtyard and balcony leading to the second-floor Corinthian ballroom and also access to their first-floor space to enhance events with seasonal outdoor dining and entertainment.

Fruit, Dill, Goodwin and Scholl – $150,000 for façade improvement

This funding will be used to turn the ‘party’ wall between the law firm’s office and the building owned next to the Corinthian into an exterior wall for the law firm. Any additional funds will be used toward other façade improvements to the office building located at Shenango Avenue and Central Way.

Valley Shenango Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) – $300,000 for new business development

The VSEDC promotes new business development in downtown Sharon specifically focused on development within “The Landing” – a former Westinghouse plant. The specific project, an aquaponics facility, is a year-round indoor farming operation that can grow almost any type of pesticide, herbicide, and antibiotic-free produce and fish.

WestWinn LLC – $80,000 for new business startup

The funding will help with the initial startup costs for running the aquaponics facility located inside the Landing. Startup costs include supplies, testing, new equipment, and staff training.

Sharon City Eyeworks, a Division of Eyes of Faith Optical – $55,000 for new business/expansion

The grant given to EOF Optical LP will jumpstart their new division, Sharon City Eyeworks, which will bring on board a virtual optometrist along with a lab technician and optician via the purchase of state-of-the-art exam technology and diagnostic instruments to create an immersive eye exam and glasses-fitting experience.

Croakers Brewing Company, New Castle – $70,000 for expansion/relocation

Co-owner Mara Palipchak and her husband, Chris, will be relocating and expanding their tap house and brewing facility which also includes a retail shop for home brewing equipment and supplies.

“We’re excited to help existing businesses to expand and to bring in new business to Sharon. We’re so grateful we received these funds to help Sharon move forward with these projects and improve our city,” said President of Sharon City Council, Molly Bundrant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.