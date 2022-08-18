ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Sharon announces plans for $830K in ARP funds

By Caitlynn Hall
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyWoS_0hLSrRR500

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The city of Sharon announced $830,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to be awarded to revitalization and development projects.

“With this round, we are funding six businesses and organizations to move four projects forward,” said city manager, Bob Fiscus. “We are really focused on revitalization in our grant choices to help build up our business community with the ARPA funds.”

Activists protest over eviction of 20 Federal Place tenants

Businesses that received this next round of ARP funds are listed below:

The Corinthian Banquet Center – $175,000 for business expansion
Their funds will be used to create an outdoor courtyard behind the Corinthian Banquet Center located in the Central Way alley with the demolition of a neglected warehouse. The ARPA funding will help build out a courtyard and balcony leading to the second-floor Corinthian ballroom and also access to their first-floor space to enhance events with seasonal outdoor dining and entertainment.

Fruit, Dill, Goodwin and Scholl – $150,000 for façade improvement
This funding will be used to turn the ‘party’ wall between the law firm’s office and the building owned next to the Corinthian into an exterior wall for the law firm. Any additional funds will be used toward other façade improvements to the office building located at Shenango Avenue and Central Way.

Valley Shenango Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) – $300,000 for new business development
The VSEDC promotes new business development in downtown Sharon specifically focused on development within “The Landing” – a former Westinghouse plant. The specific project, an aquaponics facility, is a year-round indoor farming operation that can grow almost any type of pesticide, herbicide, and antibiotic-free produce and fish.

WestWinn LLC – $80,000 for new business startup
The funding will help with the initial startup costs for running the aquaponics facility located inside the Landing. Startup costs include supplies, testing, new equipment, and staff training.

Sharon City Eyeworks, a Division of Eyes of Faith Optical – $55,000 for new business/expansion
The grant given to EOF Optical LP will jumpstart their new division, Sharon City Eyeworks, which will bring on board a virtual optometrist along with a lab technician and optician via the purchase of state-of-the-art exam technology and diagnostic instruments to create an immersive eye exam and glasses-fitting experience.

Croakers Brewing Company, New Castle – $70,000 for expansion/relocation
Co-owner Mara Palipchak and her husband, Chris, will be relocating and expanding their tap house and brewing facility which also includes a retail shop for home brewing equipment and supplies.

“We’re excited to help existing businesses to expand and to bring in new business to Sharon. We’re so grateful we received these funds to help Sharon move forward with these projects and improve our city,” said President of Sharon City Council, Molly Bundrant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharon, PA
Sharon, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Federal Place#Corinthian#The Party
Government Technology

Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower

(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday

True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Summitville area targeted for massive solar farm

A few years ago Columbiana county was supposed to be part of the shale natural gas boom. Now, a Canadian energy company is focusing on an area near Summitville to put in thousands of acres of Solar panels. Over two thousand acres of farm land in Franklin Township is being...
SUMMITVILLE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy