BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a sweeping investigation into the overdose death of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III, rages on, Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has admitted a case worker’s sick leave and a supervisor’s oversight may have played a big role. The case worker has since been suspended and their supervisor resigned from DCFS right as leadership with the agency was preparing to fire her. The agency has also reviewed every case managed by those employees.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO