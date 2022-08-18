Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Missing south La. woman may have passed through ArkLaTex area
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSLA) - A missing woman from south Louisiana may have passed through the ArkLaTex on her way to Colorado, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports. On Friday, Aug. 19, the bureau released additional information in the missing persons case of Caitlyn Case, 33, in the hopes...
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state representative was arrested for DWI on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Louisiana State Police. LSP reported Larry Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge, was charged with driving while impaired (1st offense), reckless operation, and driving under suspension. Reports show Selders was seen driving...
As flood insurance rates increase Scalise says he’s fighting for reforms
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With property insurance premiums rising flood insurance rates are increasing the financial pain for many Louisiana homeowners and Congressman Steve Scalise who is GOP House Minority Whip says he is still fighting to reform the National Flood Insurance Program amid resistance from some on Capitol Hill.
Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Age is no factor for 100-year-old Ethel Diehl. She still prefers to work, raising and selling cattle. “I prefer working to just doing nothing, watching TV, you know, or reading books,” she told KWCH. “I want to do my work first and then I have my evenings for that.”
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a sweeping investigation into the overdose death of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III, rages on, Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has admitted a case worker’s sick leave and a supervisor’s oversight may have played a big role. The case worker has since been suspended and their supervisor resigned from DCFS right as leadership with the agency was preparing to fire her. The agency has also reviewed every case managed by those employees.
