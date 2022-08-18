ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Photo Teasers: Fully Unpacked and Explained

By Rachel Hunt
 3 days ago

Jennifer Coolidge heads to The White Lotus : Sicily in October for season 2 of the Emmy-Nominated hit HBO drama. However, she’s the only cast member reprising her role from season 1. The new cast hits a new location for season 2 — San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. Take a peek at the five teaser photos that HBO dropped to see what’s in store for season 2.

Sabrina Impacciatore replaces Murray Bartlett as ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swPX8_0hLSr1og00
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Sabrina Impacciatore | Fabio Lovino/HBO

In the first teaser photo for The White Lotus: Sicily , Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) waves to the incoming guests like Armond (Murray Bartlett) in season 1. Although it’s an entirely new cast and plot, the show’s premise remains unchanged. The opening photo is telling like the opening credits were in The White Lotus Season 1 . Like in the first installment, the staff has a strict protocol to follow while welcoming their wealthy guests.

“It feels like its own moral tale, and has its own vibe,” executive producer David Bernad teased to The Hollywood Reporter . “But it also feels in the same DNA.”

Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid hasn’t changed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sITNk_0hLSr1og00
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson and Jennifer Coolidge | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Well, maybe Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) has changed ; viewers have not yet had a chance to watch The White Lotus Season 2. But, from the photo, she’s the same Tanya from season 1. She looks intently at resort manager Valentina, probably spelling and enunciating her name. Meanwhile, her secretary, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), takes in the gorgeous scenery, ready with her work in hand.

Valentina greets the multigenerational group next in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YROxt_0hLSr1og00
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, and F. Murray Abraham | Fabio Lovino/HBO

In the next HBO teaser photo, Valentina speaks to three men vacationing together. F. Murray Abraham plays the father and grandfather, Bert DiGrasso. He’s traveling with his son Dominic DiGrasso ( Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli) and grandson. The youngest of the group is a recent college graduate, Elbie DiGrasso (Adam DiMarco). He gives off Quinn Mossbacher (Fred Hechinger) vibes from season 1.

The married couples toast their vacation at ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsSk9_0hLSr1og00
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahey | Fabio Lovino/ HBO

The next group of vacationers to the beautiful Sicily resort is two married couples. Sanditon alum Theo James and Meghann Fahy play Cameron and Daphne Babcock. The married couple is on vacation with another married couple — Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) and his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) . In the photo, they all toast the start of their getaway.

The locals join the party too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTa2U_0hLSr1og00
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The last photo is of Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco, who joins the cast as two locals hanging around the hotel, Mia and Lucia. The pair is bound to come into play as the vacationers settle into The White Lotus: Sicily . They look at each other playfully, maybe mischievously, in the photo. Viewers will have to wait until October to find out what ensues when the second installment of The White Lotus hits HBO and HBO Max.

