Read full article on original website
Related
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
KSDK
FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in St. Charles
Any Missourian affected by flooding in the St. Louis area can go to FEMA's recovery centers to apply for relief funds. Here's what you need to bring.
KSDK
Video shows group burglarizing St. Louis area medical marijuana dispensary
Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries are on edge following two dozen burglaries. This video shows one of them in St. Louis.
KSDK
FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance
The best way to find out if you qualify for FEMA assistance is to call them at (800) 621-3362 or visit disasterassitance.gov. You'll need the number R4665 to apply.
Comments / 0