Magnolia BPW Provides Local Schools With Supplies To Kickoff School Year
Recently the Magnolia Business and Professional Women presented supplies to Concord Elementary and Oak Grove Elementary schools to help kick off the school year. This is an annual project of Magnolia BPW, with supplies being given to schools in the Jefferson County area. Magnolia appreciates the teachers and staff of all schools and hopes that this little show of appreciation will encourage students to do their best and to know that someone cares and is wishing them well. Magnolia meets at UAB Medical West on the first Monday of every month at 5:00 pm and extends an open invitation to anyone interested in becoming a member.
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
Jefferson County Commission Provides Security Cameras For The City Of Bessemer
Recently, Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson presented a check for $100,000 to purchase security cameras for the City Of Bessemer. The cameras will be monitored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bessemer Police Department at the Metro Area Crime Center. Commissioner Tyson said, “My office has been working with Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper as well as the Mayor and City Council to provide this much needed resource for the city.”
Meet Chester W. Porter, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 2 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by A Committee To Elect Chester W. Porter Bessemer City Council District 2
Bessemer City Councilor Cynthia Stephenson-Donald Back To School Give-A-Way - Saturday, August 20, 2022 - 12 till 2 pm - Old Littleton Parking Lot/Dartmouth Ave. -Next to Dollar General
Alabama city council votes to ‘temporarily abolish’ police over racist texts
A city in Alabama is disbanding, at least temporarily, its police department two months after one of its officers texted a racist joke. Residents in Vincent, a small city in Shelby County about 30 miles southeast of Birmingham, were outraged after the racist exchange was posted online late last month.
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
Meet Sarah Bell Person, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 3 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by Campaign to Elect Sarah Bell Person
Meet Carla Foreman Jackson, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 6 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by Committee to Elect Carla Foreman Jackson Bessemer City Council District 6
Vincent residents react after city council meeting
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Vincent gathered Thursday night to express their opinions about the recent incident involving members of the police department sending racist text messages. Many of the Vincent residents we spoke with say they felt heard during last night’s meeting when the council voted to...
Meet Incumbent Bessemer City Councilor District # 5 Ron Marshall, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Bessemer City Council District # 5 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by Committee To Re-Elect Ron Marshal
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes new graduates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More deputies are about to join the ranks at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Today, a graduation ceremony was held for graduates of Session 62 at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Training Academy in Fultondale. Sheriff Pettway said he's eager to welcome the new deputies and their...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office serves Vincent residents in place of temporarily disbanded police department
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep the citizens of Vincent safe after taking over as interim law enforcement within the city. This comes after the city council’s vote to temporarily disband Vincent’s local police department. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says their goal is to continue providing safety […]
MBPD officer honored for service to business community
Mountain Brook police officer George French was surprised with an award for his service to the Mountain Brook business community on Aug. 18. French, who has served in the Administrative Division of the Mountain Brook Police Department and serves as the spokesperson of the agency, has accepted a role as an investigator with a state regulatory agency.
City Walk unfolding new security measures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
1 killed in west Jefferson County house fire
Fire swept through a Jefferson County home Thursday, leaving one person dead. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon to a report of a house fire in the Docena community. Once the blaze was extinguished, they discovered the fatality victim inside the house. The victim was pronounced dead...
Scrapyard fire creates large plume of smoke seen across Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a scrapyard in north Birmingham Saturday. They were called to the business in the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Road before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters were working in defensive mode. A huge...
Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School
ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
