Recently the Magnolia Business and Professional Women presented supplies to Concord Elementary and Oak Grove Elementary schools to help kick off the school year. This is an annual project of Magnolia BPW, with supplies being given to schools in the Jefferson County area. Magnolia appreciates the teachers and staff of all schools and hopes that this little show of appreciation will encourage students to do their best and to know that someone cares and is wishing them well. Magnolia meets at UAB Medical West on the first Monday of every month at 5:00 pm and extends an open invitation to anyone interested in becoming a member.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO