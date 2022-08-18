Read full article on original website
‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
Escambia County Fire Rescue respond to early morning garage fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning residential structure fire, Friday, Aug. 19, at the 8800 block of Burning Tree Road. According to ECFR, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from a two-story wood-framed structure. Further investigation revealed a fire in the garage. ECFR said they worked quickly, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette
Scenes from 89th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Day 1, July 15, 2022 on Dauphin Island. A total of ten search warrants were executed on Lola Street, Ann Street, Clay Street, and Gaston Street in what police called Operation Crack Down. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT. A...
Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a […]
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend during ‘domestic altercation’ Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a murder that happened this Saturday night on Scottsdale Court near Overlook Rd. Officers responded to a shooting involving a domestic altercation call around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 32-year-old male inside the residence with a gunshot wound. When Mobile Fire-Rescue Department arrived on the scene they pronounced the victim deceased.
Bay Minette police officer involved in deadly shooting Saturday morning
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue […]
utv44.com
Mobile man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man was pronounced dead this weekend in Mobile after he was allegedly shot by his ex-girlfriend. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to reports Saturday night of a domestic altercation involving a shooting on Scottsdale Court. Upon arrival, police say they discovered...
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
WPMI
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Service restored after water main break in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A broken water main near State Road 104 and Greeno Road in Fairhope is causing some problems for some residents. According to officials with the City of Fairhope maintenance workers are currently resolving the issue. Officials say that residents north of State Road 104 will be without water for the next four hours.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile fire station receives mattress donations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sleep Center in Mobile and Tempur-Pedic teamed up to help give on-call fire-rescue workers a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Center delivered 30 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the fire station on Airport Boulevard near the airport on Friday. This was the second time the company...
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe rainfall causing sanitary sewage problems citywide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s scene was quite dismal after a storm passed through Mobile. Cars were stranded, manholes were disrupted, and litter and trash was scattered everywhere. Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reported over one million gallons of sewage overflowed. Water is still flowing from manholes in three locations.
So long, scooters. Bolt Mobility leaves Mobile with few reported incidences, some lingering concerns
Financial difficulties, not safety issues, caused the electric scooter company co-founded by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to abruptly leave Mobile last week. But city officials hope another company will enter the market, and again bring the rental e-scooters, or even electric bicycles, to downtown Mobile. “Its unfortunate Bolt was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rainy conditions continue…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are just a few light showers inland as we start our Sunday. As the day goes along, more showers and storms will bubble up across the area. There’s a good chance that at some point you will be dealing with some rain, so be prepared to be flexible and change your plans as the showers come down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water. FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard reports over 1 million gallons of sewer overflows
MOBILE, Ala. - MOBILE, Ala. — Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on numerous sewer overflows caused by heavy rains on August 18 and August 19. Signs were placed at each location to notify the public of the hazard. The areas that have stopped will be disinfected.
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
