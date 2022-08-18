MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are just a few light showers inland as we start our Sunday. As the day goes along, more showers and storms will bubble up across the area. There’s a good chance that at some point you will be dealing with some rain, so be prepared to be flexible and change your plans as the showers come down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO