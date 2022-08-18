ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

WSFA

Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Enterprise, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Enterprise, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Wyoming State
wdhn.com

Alabama workforce reaches record high

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey’s office released the official Alabama unemployment numbers for the month of July, with some local counties being among the lowest in the state. Alabama’s July numbers stayed unchanged from the month of June at 2.6% unemployment, just below Florida’s monthly tally of...
ALABAMA STATE
wgan.com

Maine AG joins effort to oppose Alabama transgender bill

Maine’s top prosecutor is opposing an Alabama law targeting those who assist youth in seeking out gender transition treatment. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Thursday he was joining a group of 21 attorneys general who have filed an amicus brief to oppose the legislation. It was preliminarily blocked by the district court.
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Alabama’s unemployment rate holds at record 2.6% in July

Alabama’s unemployment remained at a record low 2.6% in July, unchanged from June and down from 3.4% in July of 2021. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said in a written statement this morning.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Advocacy group says tax cuts in Alabama possible

Advocacy groups in Alabama want state lawmakers to cut taxes. The recent inflation rate in Alabama is almost 7 percent. The Alabama Policy Institute is pushing for a state legislative session to discuss a possible tax relief package. State legislators do not meet until next year’s annual session in March. Neighboring states like Georgia and Mississippi have already passed tax remands and cuts.
wtvy.com

Amid feeding scandal high level official retires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan Department of Leisure Services manager is leaving amid corruption allegations in a feeding program under his leadership. Assistant Director Roy Kitts will retire on October 1, according to an email City Manager Kevin Cowper sent to commissioners late Thursday. Kitts routinely approved paperwork for...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Houston Co. mayor and lawyer were relieved when the court ruled in their favor

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — James Coachman, who is the current Cottonwood mayor was granted immunity and had his case dismissed in a Houston County courtroom. “Mr. Coachman was very relieved,” one of Coachman’s attorneys, Benjamin Freeman said. “Obviously, this is a stressful event for anyone to have to go through. It’s a tragic situation, it’s a family situation.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
DOTHAN, AL

