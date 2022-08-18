ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

LSU practice observations: Shuffling takes place on the offensive line

LSU tweaked its starting offensive line for the first time this preseason Saturday, trying a different combination as it searches for the best group. At the beginning of a 30-minute open period inside Tiger Stadium, LSU used freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, redshirt sophomore Miles Frazier at left guard, sophomore Garrett Dellinger at center, redshirt junior Anthony Bradford at right guard and senior Cameron Wire at right tackle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Brian Kelly cryptic about RB John Emery Jr.'s availability for LSU's season opener

LSU coach Brian Kelly was cryptic Saturday when asked about senior running back John Emery Jr.’s status for the season opener against Florida State. Kelly said he could not comment on anything unrelated to football because of a law protecting the privacy of student records, an indication there are lingering issues tied to the academic suspension that sidelined Emery for the entire 2021 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Freshman: Jordan Allen

Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2023 marks the final recruiting class with 'Katrina kids.' Here's the story of their journey home.

On the first Wednesday in February, surrounded by family, friends and a camera crew, Harold Perkins looked at the three hats on the table in front of him. The five-star linebacker was born in New Orleans, but he had spent 17 of his first 18 years in greater Houston, pushed there with his family by Hurricane Katrina. Now he had a decision to make: Florida, Texas A&M or LSU?
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Mr Baseball#Minor League Baseball#Sports#Lsu#Florida State#Tigers#Spartans#The Chicago Cubs
theadvocate.com

No. 1 seed Greg Berthelot makes it to semifinals of Baton Rouge Amateur

Top-seeded Greg Berthelot picked up wins in the first two rounds of match play to highlight Saturday’s action in the Baton Rouge Amateur at Santa Maria golf course. The wins propelled Berthelot into Sunday’s semifinals where he will face fifth-seeded Brayden Seguin, who was the runner-up to Berthelot at last month’s Baton Rouge Open. The other semifinal will pit No. 10 Jason Humphries against No. 3 Robbie White.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Mauck
theadvocate.com

LSU soccer team opens season with rout of Stephen F. Austin

The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The second half...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Retiring center Sylvia Fowles wins WNBA's Sportsmanship Award

MINNEAPOLIS — Retiring WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles is going out on a high note. The former LSU star was announced as the recipient of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award on Friday. Fowles played her final game for Minnesota on Sunday to end a 15-year pro career. Fowles, who is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy