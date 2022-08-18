Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Patience paid off for Matt Flynn with national title run in 2007
QB, 2004-07 No other LSU national championship quarterback had to wait as long for his shot at glory as Matt Mauck. But once he got his chance, he capitalized on it by leading the Tigers to the top in the craziest college football season ever. Born in 1985, Flynn was...
theadvocate.com
LSU practice observations: Shuffling takes place on the offensive line
LSU tweaked its starting offensive line for the first time this preseason Saturday, trying a different combination as it searches for the best group. At the beginning of a 30-minute open period inside Tiger Stadium, LSU used freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, redshirt sophomore Miles Frazier at left guard, sophomore Garrett Dellinger at center, redshirt junior Anthony Bradford at right guard and senior Cameron Wire at right tackle.
theadvocate.com
Who will start? Projecting LSU's depth chart halfway through preseason practice.
At the beginning of preseason camp, Brian Kelly acknowledged LSU had more unsettled positions than usual with so many new players and a remade staff entering its first season together. Now, having passed the halfway point of practice this week, LSU is getting closer to setting its depth chart. Competitions...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
BATON ROUGE - Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with 4 star recruit and LSU football commit Khai Prean on the recruiting process, what he can bring to the Tigers, his relationship with Brian Kelly, the LSU coaching staff, and the 2023 recruiting class. #KeepKhaiHome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly cryptic about RB John Emery Jr.'s availability for LSU's season opener
LSU coach Brian Kelly was cryptic Saturday when asked about senior running back John Emery Jr.’s status for the season opener against Florida State. Kelly said he could not comment on anything unrelated to football because of a law protecting the privacy of student records, an indication there are lingering issues tied to the academic suspension that sidelined Emery for the entire 2021 season.
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly gives an update on the QB situation with his decision looming
LSU coach Brian Kelly remained vague about the quarterback competition, but made it clear it was a two-man race between Arizona State junior transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. "It's pretty clear that it's Nussmeier and it's Daniels and they just have more experience than Walker Howard. Walker...
andthevalleyshook.com
Better Know a Freshman: Jordan Allen
Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.
theadvocate.com
2023 marks the final recruiting class with 'Katrina kids.' Here's the story of their journey home.
On the first Wednesday in February, surrounded by family, friends and a camera crew, Harold Perkins looked at the three hats on the table in front of him. The five-star linebacker was born in New Orleans, but he had spent 17 of his first 18 years in greater Houston, pushed there with his family by Hurricane Katrina. Now he had a decision to make: Florida, Texas A&M or LSU?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Practice Report: LSU Fall Camp Day 14
Kelly spoke at length on the quarterback situation, John Emery's eligibility in question
wbrz.com
Brett Favre's daughter signs with LSU beach volleyball, transfers from Southern Miss
BATON ROUGE - Breleigh Favre, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, has transferred from Southern Miss to join LSU beach volleyball, according to The Advocate. The school announced Favre was joining the program as a graduate transfer on Thursday, the Advocate reports. “We are excited to...
theadvocate.com
No. 1 seed Greg Berthelot makes it to semifinals of Baton Rouge Amateur
Top-seeded Greg Berthelot picked up wins in the first two rounds of match play to highlight Saturday’s action in the Baton Rouge Amateur at Santa Maria golf course. The wins propelled Berthelot into Sunday’s semifinals where he will face fifth-seeded Brayden Seguin, who was the runner-up to Berthelot at last month’s Baton Rouge Open. The other semifinal will pit No. 10 Jason Humphries against No. 3 Robbie White.
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: New LSU Safety Commit Kylin Jackson Went Beast Mode In His HS Scrimmage This Week
New LSU safety commit Kylin Jackson from Zachary, La. (Zachary HS) looked impressive during his scrimmage this week. Check it out:
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
LSU soccer team opens season with rout of Stephen F. Austin
The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The second half...
theadvocate.com
Retiring center Sylvia Fowles wins WNBA's Sportsmanship Award
MINNEAPOLIS — Retiring WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles is going out on a high note. The former LSU star was announced as the recipient of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award on Friday. Fowles played her final game for Minnesota on Sunday to end a 15-year pro career. Fowles, who is...
theadvocate.com
Southern Jaguars take it slow in first major scrimmage of preaseason camp
In their first dress rehearsal for the 2022 season, Southern showed a little offense, a little defense and almost none of its up-tempo style on Saturday in its first major scrimmage. The offense got off to a good start with 10 points on its first two possessions, but the defense...
theadvocate.com
Southern set for first full scrimmage and eager to get into gamelike situations
Southern University’s football scrimmage Saturday will be part practice and part dress rehearsal. Coach Eric Dooley wants to see his team polish up some details in game-type situations when the Jaguars go full speed in full pads beginning at 9 a.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium. “We’ve got 85% of...
brproud.com
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
lsu.edu
New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America
BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
theadvocate.com
The East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic features some intriguing jamboree matchups
Are you ready for jamborees? If you are, know that some things are different this year. The changes start with the area’s biggest football jamboree, the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic. A shortage of officials prompted games at all three sites — Broadmoor, Scotlandville and Woodlawn — to be moved to Thursday night.
theadvocate.com
‘This is all politics’: How a little-known board became Baton Rouge's police reform battleground
For Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the road to overhauling a force reeling from the shooting of Alton Sterling four years ago has led time and again to an obscure city board that plays a crucial role in how and whether officers get disciplined. The five-member Baton Rouge Municipal...
Comments / 0