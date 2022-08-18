Read full article on original website
WBTV
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2pm dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Rd, Concord, will begin at 3pm. The 1200-student...
WBTV
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fall 2022 Retail Lab Boot Camp application period is now open for early stage and pre-launch retail entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept...
WBTV
Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
WBTV
Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow
Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Total enrollment in Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools is up more...
WBTV
Charlotte Pride festival and parade to return this weekend
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Rocky Ridge neighborhood held a community meeting on...
WBTV
Organizers preparing to keep Charlotte Pride attendees safe
Charlotte planners adopt new Unified Development Ordinance draft. The current draft includes input from the community and stakeholders on how this plan can best improve Charlotte.
WBTV
Charlotte Pride returns in-person after two-year pause due to COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After canceling the previous two in-person Charlotte Pride dates due to COVID-19, the weekend event is back. On Thursday, staff and volunteers spent the day packing boxes to move to uptown Charlotte. “We’re packing water hoses, we are packing all of the supplies, food and snacks...
WBTV
Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Rocky Ridge neighborhood held a community meeting on...
WBTV
Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle on the highway on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened in the 3400 block of East Independence Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. Medic confirmed that the person was on a bike when they were...
WBTV
Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick
Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Its festivities are finally back in person after taking a...
WBTV
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs
Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Gastonia officers who were involved in the controversial arrest of veteran...
WBTV
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 11 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle...
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
WBTV
Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
WBTV
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia
A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight. Health experts encouraging flu shots for families, individuals. Updated: 20 hours ago. COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should...
WBTV
Health experts encouraging flu shots for families, individuals
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.
WBTV
City optimistic about finding replacement for Centene complex; commercial expert says it could be tough
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large office complex in northeast Charlotte is searching for a new company to take over once construction is complete. Centene announced yesterday it was backing out of plans to house its East Coast headquarters in University City at the research park. The complex was scheduled...
WBTV
Health experts reminding families to get flu shots
Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Its festivities are finally back in person after taking a...
WBTV
First Alert: Muggy weather with chances of rain on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet start this morning, another round of storms possible later this evening. First Alert Today: Cloudy & Muggy, evening storms possible. Cloudy and damp conditions expected through your Sunday with a second round of showers and storms possible in the evening hours. High temperatures will try and make it into the low to mid 80s. If storms do develop this evening, primary threats with these storms are lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s.
