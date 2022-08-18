ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Total enrollment in Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools is up more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Government
Gastonia, NC
Society
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride festival and parade to return this weekend

Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Rocky Ridge neighborhood held a community meeting on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Organizers preparing to keep Charlotte Pride attendees safe

Sandy Cannupp is one of our 400+ team members who will be at the walk on Oct. 1. Charlotte planners adopt new Unified Development Ordinance draft. The current draft includes input from the community and stakeholders on how this plan can best improve Charlotte. Optimist Hall will charge for parking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride returns in-person after two-year pause due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After canceling the previous two in-person Charlotte Pride dates due to COVID-19, the weekend event is back. On Thursday, staff and volunteers spent the day packing boxes to move to uptown Charlotte. “We’re packing water hoses, we are packing all of the supplies, food and snacks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#S C Highway#Charlotte Hq#Gaston Co
WBTV

Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Its festivities are finally back in person after taking a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 11 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBTV

Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

One person was injured in a shooting at a Showmars in Steele Creek on Saturday night. A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight. Health experts encouraging flu shots for families, individuals. Updated: 20 hours ago. COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Health experts reminding families to get flu shots

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Its festivities are finally back in person after taking a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Muggy weather with chances of rain on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet start this morning, another round of storms possible later this evening. First Alert Today: Cloudy & Muggy, evening storms possible. Cloudy and damp conditions expected through your Sunday with a second round of showers and storms possible in the evening hours. High temperatures will try and make it into the low to mid 80s. If storms do develop this evening, primary threats with these storms are lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy