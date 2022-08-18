ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

AZFamily

Rain floods East Valley neighborhoods as monsoon storms continue

Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Thousands without power in West Valley following devastating storm

PEORIA, AZ — Storms wreaked havoc in the West Valley Thursday, snapping trees and leaving thousands without power. Ring camera given to us by a viewer captures the heavy rain brought by the monsoon storm that rolled through the area Thursday night. You can hear the hail-like rain hitting the camera in force.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria business transforming fallen trees into furniture

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get out if you start to see rising water because you don't want to risk getting trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale Fire Captain shares flood safety tips

Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes on Friday. East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley

Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get out if you start to see rising water because you don't want to risk getting trapped. Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix flowing with water. A Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix was flowing with water.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
PEORIA, AZ

