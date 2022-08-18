Read full article on original website
yolanda lopez
3d ago
Sorry for his family they thought… he was a good person just goes to show there is evil in every walk of life.
Reply(1)
7
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
TPD arrests homicide suspect
30-year-old Jesse James Perez-Geehan has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Morgan Tyler Brown.
Police searching for woman who allegedly robbed multiple convenience stores
Phoenix police are searching for a woman accused of robbing four convenience stores in two days earlier this month.
Man faces charges after confronting skateboarder with gun in Gilbert
PHOENIX — A man faces aggravated assault charges after he was seen pointing a gun at skateboarders in a Gilbert church parking lot, police said Friday. Bernardo Aillon, 68, also faces a charge for possession of a firearm on school grounds, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release.
How a neighbor’s fallen tree led to a criminal trespassing charge in Surprise
SURPRISE (3TV/CBS 5) - How does a fallen tree lead to criminal trespassing? Sounds like something out of a movie. But that’s what happened to one family in Surprise after Friday’s storms. The tree ended up falling into the neighboring house’s pool, causing thousands of dollars worth of...
Police: Murder suspect killed Valley man over stolen bicycle
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone over a dispute involving a stolen bicycle, records show. Richard Archuleta, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Gabriel Towne on Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues. Court records show Towne was shot in his...
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station
PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
Phoenix mother accused of drugging, killing daughters to spend life in prison
PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother will spend the rest of her life in prison after she was convicted of killing her two daughters with prescription drugs. A Maricopa County judge sentenced Retta Cruse to two natural life prison sentences, "ensuring she will not be eligible for release from prison in her lifetime."
Body-cam shows Chandler officers shoot, kill former firefighter accused of attacking woman
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Last month, Chandler police officers shot and killed a man accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a woman. Detectives say the suspect is Tyson Cobb, a former Tucson firefighter. Newly released 911 calls and body camera video paint a disturbing picture of that day.
Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
'You should probably never get out of prison': Suspect sentenced for murdering 21-year-old Mesa store clerk in 2015
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Maricopa County judge has sentenced a man to 38.5 years in prison for killing a 21-year-old QuikTrip clerk in 2015. Apolinar Altamirano, 37, pleaded guilty to murdering Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa after the convenience store clerk...
After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags
All Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already received training on how to use them.
Seven years after store clerk was murdered, shooter sentenced to 38.5 years
After years of delays, the man accused of killing a QT store clerk over a pack of cigarettes in Mesa in 2015 has been sentenced to 38.5 years in prison.
Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
AZFamily
DPS trooper crashes on the freeway to stop a wrong-way driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper made a bold and courageous decision to stop a wrong-way driver who was driving on the Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday morning. According to DPS, around 2 a.m., a trooper spotted the driver of a red Cadillac...
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
Phoenix police release new numbers from Operation Gun Crime Crackdown
More than a year later and it's still hard for Eunice Despaigne to talk about her daughter's death in June of 2021.
