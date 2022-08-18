ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 27

yolanda lopez
3d ago

Sorry for his family they thought… he was a good person just goes to show there is evil in every walk of life.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Man faces charges after confronting skateboarder with gun in Gilbert

PHOENIX — A man faces aggravated assault charges after he was seen pointing a gun at skateboarders in a Gilbert church parking lot, police said Friday. Bernardo Aillon, 68, also faces a charge for possession of a firearm on school grounds, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Police: Murder suspect killed Valley man over stolen bicycle

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone over a dispute involving a stolen bicycle, records show. Richard Archuleta, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Gabriel Towne on Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues. Court records show Towne was shot in his...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released

TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kelly
KTAR.com

Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix mother accused of drugging, killing daughters to spend life in prison

PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother will spend the rest of her life in prison after she was convicted of killing her two daughters with prescription drugs. A Maricopa County judge sentenced Retta Cruse to two natural life prison sentences, "ensuring she will not be eligible for release from prison in her lifetime."
AZFamily

Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Buckeye S Verrado
KOLD-TV

Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
AARP
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy