Gloucester County, NJ

Death of Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office K9 under investigation

 3 days ago

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into the death of a fire marshal's office K9.

Ember, the county's fox red labrador, died last Friday.

At the Gloucester County Commissioner's meeting on Wednesday night, there were quite a few people who wanted questions answered as to how and why this happened.

"I've requested multiple attempts to contact the people in charge and they didn't give me anything, have not given me any information in regards to anything. Yes, it is under active an active investigation, but we still deserve to know," said Commissioner Christopher Konawel Jr.

Konawel says he's been trying to get an update about what's happened but it's been difficult to get clear answers.

In fact, he says the only reason he found out Ember died was from an anonymous phone call.

"We have to figure out what exactly happened so this doesn't happen again. So, we can come up with policies and procedures and protections," said Konawel.

Commissioner Nicholas DeSilvio also wants to know what happened.

"The fact that they didn't let us know at all, I don't know what to think," said DeSilvio.

During the meeting, Anna Janda of Mantua asked for a moment of silence for Ember.

"I want to see the truth. I want to know what really, really happened. I don't want an investigation where something gets looked the other way," said Janda.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office confirmed an investigation is underway but could not provide any further information.

lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago

all canines are NCO. which means they are non-commissioned officers giving them a higher rank than their Handler. this is a form of protection for the animal. if they find out that somebody harmed this animal they will be going to prison for causing harm to a non-commissioned officer

