weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Finney; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Ness County in west central Kansas Northwestern Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Alamota, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Finney, southwestern Ness, northwestern Hodgeman and southeastern Lane Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN KANE COUNTY At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen across Buckskin Gulch, and flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckskin Gulch in southern Kane County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over night. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will begin to diminish Sunday morning, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mohave A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT/515 PM MST/ FOR NORTHERN MOHAVE...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 506 PM PDT/506 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just west of Mesquite, and is moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mesquite and Bunkerville. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 104 and 120. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona and south central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In south central Arizona, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsdale, Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Cave Creek, Camp Creek and Seven Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Bonneville by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Bonneville The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 558 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Rose, or 12 miles north of Blackfoot, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shelley, Firth, Rose, Basalt and Wapello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Lincoln FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Lincoln. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ruston, Grambling, Arcadia, Gibsland, Choudrant, Simsboro, Vienna, Bryceland, Mount Lebanon, Mount Zion, Unionville, D Arbonne and Ada.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook, Piscataquis, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aroostook; Piscataquis; Somerset FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 PM EDT this evening for Portions of North Central, Northern, and West Central Maine, including the following areas, in North Central Maine, Piscataquis. In Northern Maine, Aroostook. In West Central Maine, Somerset. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Escambia, Monroe, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Escambia; Monroe; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama North Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Alabama * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * This may result in sharp rises in water levels near small creeks and streams throughout this area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroeville, Frisco City, Peterman, Uriah, Excel, Homewood, Eliska, Mineola, Palmers Crossroads, Mount Pleasant, Jeddo, Barlow Bend, Chrysler, Gainestown, Manistee, Little River, Serange, Booneville, Alma and Megargel. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gila and Yavapai Counties through 530 PM MST At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Montezuma to near Cherry to Dewey- Humboldt. Movement was south at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Prescott Valley, Dewey-humboldt, Mcguireville, Cherry, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Poland Junction, Cordes, Crown King, Montezuma Well, Mayer, Middle Verde, Childs Power Plant, Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Spring Valley, Rimrock, Lake Montezuma and Wet Beaver Creek Campground. This includes the following highways Interstate 17 between mile markers 247 and 300. State Route 260 between mile markers 209 and 235. State Route 179 between mile markers 299 and 300. State Route 69 between mile markers 263 and 284. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Ware and northeastern Charlton Counties through 800 PM EDT At 737 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Race Pond, or 13 miles northwest of Folkston, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Race Pond and Winokur. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Carolina, Rio Grande, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 21:17:00 Expires: 2022-08-21 23:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Avoid driving this evening if possible. Target Area: Canovanas; Carolina; Rio Grande; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina, Rio Grande and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Debris flows are possible with this additional rainfall. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Paulding, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Defiance; Paulding; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Putnam, southeastern Defiance and northeastern Paulding Counties through 815 PM EDT At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Defiance, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Continental. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gilmer, Ritchie, Roane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer; Ritchie; Roane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Calhoun, southeastern Ritchie, Gilmer and northeastern Roane Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Arnoldsburg, or near Grantsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glenville, Grantsville, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Sand Fork, Millstone, Stouts Mills, Mount Zion, Newberne, Big Springs, Stumptown, Tanner, Cedarville and Normantown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lewis and Clark and southwestern Teton Counties through 615 PM MDT At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Augusta to 31 miles north of Ovando. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Heavy rain and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Augusta, Nilan Reservoir and Pishkun Reservoir. This includes Highway 287 between mile markers 33 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING A Moderate Risk of Rip Currents will persist overnight into Monday. Swimmers should continue to exercise caution if entering the water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Laurens, Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Target Area: Emanuel; Laurens; Montgomery; Toombs; Treutlen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Laurens, north central Toombs, southwestern Emanuel, Treutlen and northern Montgomery Counties through 800 PM EDT At 734 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Soperton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Locations impacted include Soperton, Adrian, Oak Park, Nunez, Tarrytown, Lothair, Covena, Orland, Rockledge, Orianna, Norristown, Barnhill, Kibbee, Blackville, Zaidee, Gillis Springs, Normantown and Lexsy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON NORTHWESTERN ALLEGHENY AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 815 PM EDT At 727 PM EDT, an area of strong thunderstorms near Weirton, is moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Moon Township, Weirton, Franklin Park, East Liverpool, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, Wellsville, Robinson Township, Economy, Kennedy Township, and Ambridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 63 and 75. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 33 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
