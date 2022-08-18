Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools officials working to iron out start of year busing issues
CINCINNATI — Direct and to the point, Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants families in the Cincinnati Public School District to know she won't be happy until any and all bus stop glitches are resolved. "If all of our students are not getting to school on time, if all of our...
WLWT 5
Forest Hills' new superintendent discusses school board controversy, safety protocols, hiring needs
CINCINNATI — As Forest Hills Local School District begins a new school year this week, it does so under the leadership of a new superintendent who has his sights set on the future. Forest Hills has approximately 7,700 students and held its first day of school on Thursday as...
USDA ends universal free lunch program, school districts urge parents to reapply
For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired.
WLWT 5
Million Fathers March: Fathers show support for Cincinnati Public Schools' students on first day
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools' fathers showed support for students across the district Thursday. The thunderous applause from the Million Fathers March is a tradition that not only kicks off the year on the right foot, but invigorates the kids, parents and school staff. Educators say when fathers step...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police give kindergartener special ride to school
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers are following up on a promise made to a child on his birthday earlier this year. In June, we shared the story of 6-year-old Carter. Police said Carter's grandparents adopted him when he was little. His grandparents told police they feel bad that they can't play with him as much as they want due to their age.
Cincinnati Herald
Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program
Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Colerain High School closed Friday due to watermain break
CINCINNATI — Colerain High School is closed Friday due to a watermain break, school officials said. The school said due to the timeline of the watermain break being fixed, the school will be closed for the day. The watermain break is located at Woodthrush Drive and Blue Heron Lane.
WLWT 5
OTR residents voicing their concerns about the barricades on Main Street
CINCINNATI — It's been nearly two weeks since multiple people were shot on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine during a busy night out. Now, many residents and community members are speaking out about new restrictions the city and police have put in place to keep the area safer. The sidewalk...
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community
CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
WLWT 5
New suicide prevention initiative with athletes helps break stigma surrounding mental health
WYOMING, Ohio — In July the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline changed to a simpler three-digit number, 988. Since then organizations that deal with suicide prevention have been coming up with ways to spread the word. It's safe to say since the pandemic the discussions surrounding mental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvxu.org
The latest in the Sittenfeld saga, UC's housing shortage and more top stories
It's back-to-school time. And in 2022, that means headaches we wouldn't have even thought about in the past. How worried should you be about your children getting monkeypox at school? And what districts are bringing new funding to bear on increased safety and security measures? Plus, the University of Cincinnati has struggled with a very 2022 problem this back to school season — its own housing shortage. Cincinnati Enquirer Education Reporter Madeline Mitchell will talk about all of those issues.
WLWT 5
Christ Hospital receives $155,000 from Ruth Lyons Fund
CINCINNATI — Thanks to your donations, Christ Hospital received $155,000 this week from the Ruth Lyons Fund. We're told, the donation will be very helpful when they open their level 3 neo-natal intensive care unit in the next few months. The hospital says, this money helps patients feel loved...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Fox 19
17-year-old shot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
WLWT 5
CDC working to confirm source as E.coli outbreak expands to 4 states
CINCINNATI — The E.coli outbreak first reported in Ohio and Michigan has expanded, experts said. According to the CDC, almost 40 cases have been confirmed across four states, including 19 in Ohio and one person in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized; however, no deaths have been reported. The...
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
Cincinnati: Two Wendy’s Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
Cincinnati: Two Wendy's Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
Comments / 0