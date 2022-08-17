ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame's only five-star recruit in 2023 class decommits

By Geoffrey Clark
 3 days ago
Losing any commit is tough. Losing perhaps your best one in any recruiting class is even worse. It’s a pill Notre Dame will have to swallow after five-star defensive end and outside linebacker recruit Keon Keeley, the only five-star recruit in the 2023 class, announced that he will decommit from the university:

While we don’t know exactly what went into the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Florida native’s decision, there has been speculation that this would come after he recently visited Alabama. Ohio State also has had its eye on him. Even the most diehard Irish fans know both programs are a tier above Notre Dame, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that was the reason it came to this.

To have this happen likely because two of the few programs above yours are heavily involved in flip talks absolutely sucks. Alas, there is nothing for Marcus Freeman to do now except continue recruiting the best talent he can.

IN THIS ARTICLE
