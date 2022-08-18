ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monet Banks
3d ago

WOW this the same guy that killed an associate son... why was he even out of jail?!? SMH

Related
Fox 19

16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
linknky.com

One shot, killed near Covington bridge

This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
COVINGTON, KY
#Murder#Celebrity Boxing#Boxing Gym#Guns#Senseless Violence#Violent Crime
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for both men charged in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Two men charged in a shooting that left nine people injured in Over-the-Rhine had their bonds raised during a court hearing Thursday. The suspects face decades in prison if convicted on all charges. New charges and new details were revealed in court. It turns out one of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim identified in Avondale shooting; another man critically hurt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old man is dead and another is critically hurt in an early morning shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police say. Officers responded to a report of two people shot in a residence in the 100 block of Glenridge Place at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Woman rams into two cruisers during pursuit in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody overnight Friday after leading officers on a pursuit through Wilmington, where police said she rammed into two cruisers. The Wilmington Police Department said it started around 12:58 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police looking for suspect accused of rape

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department issued a release Wednesday searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a reported rape in Over-the-Rhine. According to the release, on Aug. 13 at 4:53 a.m. officers and fire personnel responded to the 200-block of E. Clifton Avenue for a reported rape. The victim said a firearm was used in the incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person

DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and another has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday afternoon in Clinton County. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Troopers say a white, 2008...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
WILMINGTON, OH

