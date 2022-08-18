Read full article on original website
Monet Banks
3d ago
WOW this the same guy that killed an associate son... why was he even out of jail?!? SMH
Reply
5
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Dayton woman accused of shooting woman during fight indicted
DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a woman during a fight earlier this month. Amber Snyder, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault. Crews were called to the 100 block of Perrine...
WKRC
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
linknky.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
WLWT 5
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
WLWT 5
Bond raised for both men charged in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Two men charged in a shooting that left nine people injured in Over-the-Rhine had their bonds raised during a court hearing Thursday. The suspects face decades in prison if convicted on all charges. New charges and new details were revealed in court. It turns out one of...
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
WLWT 5
New details emerge in Main Street shootout as suspects appear in court
CINCINNATI — New details about the shootout on Main Street emerged as two suspects were arraigned in a Hamilton County courtroom just a matter of steps from where the gunfire erupted. Diablo McCoats waived his appearance in court. He’s charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and a count...
Fox 19
Victim identified in Avondale shooting; another man critically hurt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old man is dead and another is critically hurt in an early morning shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police say. Officers responded to a report of two people shot in a residence in the 100 block of Glenridge Place at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.
WLWT 5
Police: Woman rams into two cruisers during pursuit in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody overnight Friday after leading officers on a pursuit through Wilmington, where police said she rammed into two cruisers. The Wilmington Police Department said it started around 12:58 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.
WLWT 5
Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police looking for suspect accused of rape
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department issued a release Wednesday searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a reported rape in Over-the-Rhine. According to the release, on Aug. 13 at 4:53 a.m. officers and fire personnel responded to the 200-block of E. Clifton Avenue for a reported rape. The victim said a firearm was used in the incident.
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community
CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
Cincinnati: Two Wendy’s Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and another has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday afternoon in Clinton County. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Troopers say a white, 2008...
Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son. James Gilmore, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of murder, involuntary manslaughter, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and five counts of endangering children.
OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
Fox 19
Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Colerain Avenue
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a truck in Colerain Township Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Gary Humpert III was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane at about 9...
