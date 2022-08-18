ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

WDTN

1 dead, another injured after two cars strike pedestrians

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Ford Focus was driving by the intersection of Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when it collided with a pedestrian at 1:22 a.m. Another car then drove by, striking the victim a second time.
WDTN

Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash

FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest second person for fatal West End shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a second person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. Police said 38-year-old Frank Bracey-Turney has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Aaron Zander at the Stanley Rowe apartment complex. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

All lanes clear after crash on I-75 NB

According to ODOT, there was a crash near Dryden Road and Central Avenue in the southbound lanes. 2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that three vehicles were involved. That crash has since cleared.
MORAINE, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run

NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.

