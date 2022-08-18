Read full article on original website
1 dead, another injured after two cars strike pedestrians
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Ford Focus was driving by the intersection of Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when it collided with a pedestrian at 1:22 a.m. Another car then drove by, striking the victim a second time.
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
WLWT 5
60-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Avondale Wednesday night. According to police, just before 11 p.m. district four units responded to the 3400 block of Reading Road on reports of an accident with a pedestrian struck. Investigators said the victim...
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
1 dead after fiery crash in Miamisburg; alcohol may have been a factor, police say
MIAMISBURG — One person is dead after a crash in Miamisburg Saturday. Miamisburg police as well as the Miami Valley Fire District were dispatched to the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:40 a.m. on the report of a possible traffic crash, according to the police department. The only vehicle involved was reportedly on fire.
wnewsj.com
WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash
FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
WLWT 5
Home security camera catches stranger grabbing 6-year-old in front of child's home
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man is accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-girl from her front yard, and it's all caught on camera. Footage from a security camera shows the child throwing out trash in a can by the curb outside of the family's home on East Avenue in Hamilton.
Emergency road closure issued in front of elementary school in Clearcreek Township
WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Engineer’s Office issued an emergency road closure on Wednesday. Effective immediately, Lytle-Five Points Road will be closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive. The closure area is in front of Five Points Elementary School between their two driveways....
WLWT 5
Juvenile hit while crossing road on bike in Edgewood Wednesday morning
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — The Edgewood Police Department says a juvenile was hit while crossing the road Wednesday morning. Police say they received a call of the incident just before 7 a.m. Officials say a vehicle was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley at the same time a juvenile riding a...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest second person for fatal West End shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a second person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. Police said 38-year-old Frank Bracey-Turney has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Aaron Zander at the Stanley Rowe apartment complex. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m....
All lanes clear after crash on I-75 NB
According to ODOT, there was a crash near Dryden Road and Central Avenue in the southbound lanes. 2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that three vehicles were involved. That crash has since cleared.
Fox 19
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man is charged with endangering children and felonious assault after detectives determined that two toddlers were injured at a home in the Village of Felicity, the sheriff’s office says. Nathan Sanders was interviewed by detectives who say he admitted to being...
Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday. Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Police warn of Deerfield Township vehicle thefts
The incidents occurred in the area of Snider Road and Fields-Ertel Road in Deerfield Township, according to a release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Man impersonates parent at Xenia school, planned to abduct child; Attempts to stab officer
XENIA — A man is in jail after police said he tried kidnapping a 5 year old girl during an open house at Saint Brigid school Monday night. The school welcomed it’s students, parents and staff to its open house Monday night, before school starts Wednesday. The school’s...
WLWT 5
Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run
NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
WLWT 5
Police: Man sustains serious injuries after being shot in leg in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill. Police say the shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue, near Warsaw Avenue. Officials say a man in his late 30s was shot in the leg several times and was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.
