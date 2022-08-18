ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’: Dream’s capture triggers the Sleepy Sickness — what chaos would locking away the other Endless unleash?

The entire premise of Netflix’s fantasy series The Sandman relies on the after-effects of Dream, one of the seven powerful Endless, getting captured. Him being locked up leads to a myriad of dire consequences like dreams and nightmares running rogue in the waking world, his realm turning into ruins, and the human world being plagued with Sleepy Sickness. Well, if this is what happens when Dream is imprisoned, what would happen if any of the other Endless — Despair, Death, Destiny, Delirium, Destruction, or Desire — were the ones locked away with no means of instant escape?
