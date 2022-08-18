The entire premise of Netflix’s fantasy series The Sandman relies on the after-effects of Dream, one of the seven powerful Endless, getting captured. Him being locked up leads to a myriad of dire consequences like dreams and nightmares running rogue in the waking world, his realm turning into ruins, and the human world being plagued with Sleepy Sickness. Well, if this is what happens when Dream is imprisoned, what would happen if any of the other Endless — Despair, Death, Destiny, Delirium, Destruction, or Desire — were the ones locked away with no means of instant escape?

