Socastee rallies past North Myrtle Beach in football season-opener
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA – North Myrtle Beach had Socastee on its collective heels Saturday night. But considering the way the Braves were able to get into open spaces, in the end they were more than OK. Quarterback Rocco Wojcik’s 77-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Steven Greene ...
North Brunswick football turns the tables and routs Whiteville in North Carolina
LELAND, NORTH CAROLINA – What a difference a year makes. North Brunswick unleashed plenty of big plays and routed perennial power Whiteville, 44-15, to open the 2022 football season on Saturday at Garry Bishop Stadium. When the teams played last year, also at Charles Parry Stadium, the visiting ...
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest Panthers make a meal out of visiting Trojans in season opener
For the eighth straight year, the Carolina Forest Panthers opened their season with a win. On Friday, that victory was a 56-27 thumping of the visiting West Brunswick (N.C.) Trojans. The game almost didn’t happen. This year, Carolina Forest is playing on turf, and coach Marc Morris credits the new...
wpde.com
Wilson vs. Aynor | Friday Night Rivals High School Football Game of the Week 2022
WPDE — The Wilson Tigers defeated the Aynor Bluejackets with a final score of 27 to 26 for the Friday Night Rivals High School Football Game of the Week. You can watch the game on the CW21, the WPDE website or the ABC15 Facebook page. To view the schedule...
The Post and Courier
Bench clearing scrum ends Kingstree-Manning football game early as tensions boiled over
A bench-clearing scrum between Kingstree and Manning high schools ended the first game of the Blazer era with 64 seconds left on the clock when a chippy game continued to escalate. The officials decided to end the game there as to not risk things getting worse with the result seemingly...
myhorrynews.com
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0) Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019) About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.
wearecamdenhs.com
FRIDAY FOOTBALL IS BACK @ ZEMP STADIUM!
Camden Football is back @ Zemp Stadium when the Bulldogs hosts the Seahawks of Myrtle Beach tonight, Friday, August 19th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, with Senior Helmet Presentation starting at 7:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gates for $7.00, cash only. Come out and support your...
‘Lake City Smackdown’ showcases esports program
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Gamers from across the Southeast competed Saturday in the second-annual Lake City Esports Smackdown. Players faced off for cash prizes in games like Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and more. “We have people from North Carolina, South Carolina,” said Savon Whitehead, the head of Lake’s esports said. “We have some people […]
Williamsburg County high school football coach arrested for DUI in Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach was arrested Friday night, according to Florence County Detention Center records. Byron Abram, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under the influence. He registered a blood-alcohol level of less than .10% […]
wpde.com
Some Horry County, Pee Dee Friday night football games canceled due to severe weather
WPDE — Friday night football starts for several schools across the region, however, the severe weather is causing some to cancel. The following games have been postponed until Saturday. Latta vs. Mullins @ 6 p.m. Lamar vs. Hemingway @ 6 p.m. Socastee vs. North Myrtle Beach @ 7 p.m.
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
myhorrynews.com
Augusta Burns McInvaill is credited with starting the strings program for Horry County Schools and the Long Bay Youth Symphony
Augusta Burns McInvaill, 96, formerly of Conway, passed away in her sleep Aug. 7. She was the daughter of Victor Conner Burns and Augusta Morrall Burns of Beaufort. Augusta was born in Florence and was a graduate of Beaufort High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in music from Winthrop College.
The Post and Courier
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
communitytimessc.com
Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina
Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
wpde.com
Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
