Aynor, SC

Aynor, SC
Aynor, SC
Aynor, SC
myhorrynews.com

Here's your guide to this week's high school football games

Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0) Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019) About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.
GREEN SEA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

FRIDAY FOOTBALL IS BACK @ ZEMP STADIUM!

Camden Football is back @ Zemp Stadium when the Bulldogs hosts the Seahawks of Myrtle Beach tonight, Friday, August 19th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, with Senior Helmet Presentation starting at 7:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gates for $7.00, cash only. Come out and support your...
CAMDEN, SC
WBTW News13

‘Lake City Smackdown’ showcases esports program

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Gamers from across the Southeast competed Saturday in the second-annual Lake City Esports Smackdown. Players faced off for cash prizes in games like Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and more. “We have people from North Carolina, South Carolina,” said Savon Whitehead, the head of Lake’s esports said. “We have some people […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Williamsburg County high school football coach arrested for DUI in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach was arrested Friday night, according to Florence County Detention Center records. Byron Abram, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under the influence. He registered a blood-alcohol level of less than .10% […]
WJCL

Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite

Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
The Post and Courier

WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023

Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
communitytimessc.com

Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina

Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

