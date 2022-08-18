ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Conservation Nebraska calls on communuity to help document Monarch population

By Alex Whitney
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wvs6U_0hLSmrRS00

A new effort is being made here in Nebraska to track down endangered Monarch butterflies and local conservationists say that anyone with a camera can help.

Conservation Nebraska is hosting its Monarch Blitz and asking anyone who is out and about in nature to photograph any Monarch Butterflies they come across.

They are asking for those photos to be sent to their Conservation Director Candice Teal along with information about when and where the picture was taken. They say the photos will help conservationists better understand the local Monarch population and take steps to help preserve the pollinator's habitat.

“What we are going to do with all of those sightings is we will compile a set of data and we will send that to Monarch Watch. And they will send it to the tri-national monarch knowledge network and scientists are going to use that data for their research,” said Candice Teal with Conservation Nebraska.

Photos of local Monarchs can be sent to cteal@neconserve.org. The event will end on August 20th.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
KSNB Local4

Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project

The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska

With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
NEBRASKA STATE
KAKE TV

CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch
3 News Now

ACLU of Nebraska joins fight to uphold Indian Child Welfare Act

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska joined its national office and 11 other ACLU state affiliates this week in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of upholding the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Supreme Court...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy