ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ken Riley named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

By Vaughnwilson
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwyo5_0hLSmf5y00

It had been a sore spot for former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Ken Riley before his sudden passing in June of 2020.

Being overlooked for the Pro Football Hall of Fame bothered the usually quiet Riley.  His career 65 interceptions were more than several football players that made their way to Canton and a gold jacket before him.  By many accounts, his blue-collar style of playing and not being flashy, while playing in the smaller football market of Cincinnati, all contributed to him being overlooked for over four decades after retirement.

The former Florida A&M quarterback and his family moved a step closer to closure on Aug. 17 as the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee announced Riley as one of three finalists for the senior division.  This is the farthest along in the process Riley has made it. Riley, Joe Klecko and Chuck Howley were all selected from a large pool of senior division candidates to emerge as finalists.  With recent rules changes in the selection process, all three will likely be entered into the 2023 class.

Bengals have done their part

While there has been plenty of finger-pointing and head-scratching, the Bengals corrected what many have thought was a reason Riley had not been selected by enshrining him in their inaugural “Ring of Honor.” Even Sports Illustrated wrote an article signifying that by the Bengals declaring him as an all-time great, the hall of fame would find it easier to induct him as a NFL legend.

In September of 2021 on a Thursday night nationally broadcast game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Riley joined Paul Brown, Ken Anderson and Anthony Munoz as the first four to be inducted in the Bengals’ Ring of Honor.  This is the highest honor bestowed upon athletes on any NFL team.  Judging by the passing through the hall of fame process this time, the ring might have been the edge Riley had been looking for all along.

Riley’s family remains hopeful

Riley’s son Ken II, who himself was an All-MEAC defensive back at FAMU, is the virtual spokesman for the family.  While Riley’s wife Barbara still supports the efforts, it’s the younger Riley who is the dignitary.  He approaches each encouragement and disappointment with class.  He was chosen to don the Bengals’ Ring of Honor jacket last season in his father’s honor.  He did so wearing his father’s snake skin boots. Shortly after the ceremony, he spoke of the significance of the Bengals honoring of his late father.

“I think that Cincinnati is one of the last teams to get a ring of honor,” Riley II said. “We’ve always talked about that if you don’t honor your own, you can’t expect the rest of the nation to do it for you. We are a family that is appreciative of this opportunity.”

It is a common thought that Riley has been shunned by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With 65 interceptions for his career, he holds more than even Deion Sanders, who is considered the best corner in NFL history by some accounts. Every NFL player who has 65 interceptions or more is currently enshrined in Canton. Except for Riley.

The next step for Riley is to attain 80-percent of the votes from the hall of fame committee.  That will have to wait until January of 2023.

The post Ken Riley named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Canton, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Preferred Starting Lineup For Wide Receivers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently called out the team's young receivers. The reigning MVP wants to see more consistency from that position group. “The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt undergoes surgery

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt underwent core surgery Monday, Zac Taylor said (via ESPN.com’s Ben Baby, on Twitter). The second-rounder has been out for more than a week and will miss at least the rest of the team’s preseason practices. This essentially locks Eli Apple into a starting job, Jay...
CINCINNATI, OH
HBCU Gameday

Black quarterback stigma focus of new book

"Pass Interference," a new book by Jackson State grad Wisdom Martin, explores the racist hurdles and obstacles HBCU and non-HBCU black quarterbacks faced in trying to make it to the professional ranks. The post Black quarterback stigma focus of new book appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks

49ers’ owner Jed York said that they would be “happy” to keep QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season given you “can’t have enough good quarterbacks.”. “I’ve said this before, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York said, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John and Kyle want to do. But I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be. I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Paul Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Florida A M
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy