ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Maarten Paes, FC Dallas shut out East-leading Union

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aqwwg_0hLSmeDF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Kzkt_0hLSmeDF00

Jesus Ferreira found the net in the 34th minute and the FD Dallas defense and goalkeeper Maarten Paes did the rest in a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas (11-7-9, 42 points) earned its second straight win and its third victory in its past three home matches. Third-place FC Dallas moved four points clear of Minnesota United in the Western Conference table with seven matches to play.

Dallas has never lost to the Union at home, producing seven wins and one draw while outscoring Philadelphia 15-3 in those games.

Paes, an Major League Soccer rookie, made three saves to record his seventh shutout of the season. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake finished with four saves.

Philadelphia ruled the action over the first 15 minutes, sending ball after ball deep into Dallas territory but never finding the goal.

Ferreira got the home side on the board in the 34th minute, taking his time to switch from his left foot to his right after a pass from Paul Arriola before ripping a shot into the lower left corner beyond Blake’s reach.

Sebastian Lletget also garnered an assist on the scoring play.

The goal was Ferreira’s 15th of the season, tied for second in the league. He is three off Dallas’ single-season record.

The Union (13-4-9, 48 points) lost for the second time in three games but have still won six of their past eight matches. They remain atop the Eastern Conference standings, five points ahead of second-place CF Montreal.

Philadelphia is now tied with Los Angeles FC for the fewest losses in the league and still leads MLS with 20 goals allowed.

Ferreira was assessed a yellow card in the second half and will miss Dallas’ road match against Nashville SC on Sunday because of caution accumulation.

The Union will visit last-place D.C. United on Saturday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Frisco, TX
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Lletget
Person
Maarten Paes
Person
Ryan Gauld
Person
Paul Arriola
Person
Andre Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Dallas#Minnesota United#The Philadelphia Union#Major League Soccer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy