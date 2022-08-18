ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Demi Lovato Masters Punk Rock Glamour in Studded 6-Inch Heeled Loafers With Her Boyfriend Jute$

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEvzu_0hLSmYrl00

Demi Lovato took to the streets of New York yesterday for a night out with her boyfriend, fellow musician Jute$.

While casually grabbing dinner, Lovato donned a rocker-chic outfit to match her boyfriend’s edgy style statement. The “Confident” singer has been showing audiences a different side of herself , shifting her style from whimsical patterns and colors to something akin to the ’90s punk scene.

In leu of color, Lovato instead opted for a black band tee paired with a shiny black and white leather jacket with phrases and symbols scrawled across the fabric. The impressive jacket was also studded with chains that gave the jacket extra edge. The “Camp Rock” alum was far from her Disney Channel days, the star donning a red, black and white plaid pleated schoolgirl skirt, layering on black fishnets underneath.

The pop star’s love for sky-high footwear silhouettes. The singer wore dark red loafers studded with silver spokes all atop massive platforms. The former “X-Factor” judge previously wore similar styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis to numerous events over the years. The rock star quality, which often features leather, glitter, metallics, and plenty of bling, perfectly complements the sleek and often edgy shoe.

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes that were first popularized in the 1950s, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

PHOTOS: Check out Demi Lovato’s best red carpet looks throughout the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is Sharply Suited at Wedding in Boater Hat & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony

Maximilian Muniz dressed in truly dapper fashion for his mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz clearly paid attention to the event’s all-white dress code, arriving in a white suit. His set featured a light-toned blazer with long sleeves, as well as matching long trousers. Completing his ensemble were what appeared to be a set of black and white leather Oxford shoes, accessorized...
RICEBORO, GA
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Page Six

Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse.  The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Dwayne Johnson
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Rock Band#Punk Band
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Footwear News

146K+
Followers
17K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy