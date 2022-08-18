ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Sets Sail in Plunging Gold Top & Dramatic Statement Glasses

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
Accessorizing for summer can be tough once it gets to thinking beyond a hat and sunglasses. Then there are people like Mary J. Blige , who make it look like a cakewalk. The nine-time Grammy-winning singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram decked out in boat-ready attire with the caption “Good Morning Gorgeous! #TooBlessToBeStress.”

If only everyone’s summer looked this amazing. Mary J. Blige ’s selfie featured her wearing the bodice of a gold summer piece, but the most striking point was her accessories game. Blige wore a set of layered statement necklaces, including one with a large pendant on the end and her longstanding famous “Mary” necklace that’s been a fixture in her wardrobe, from concerts to music videos. Her gold hoop earrings paired well with her larger-than-life square sunglasses, giving her a pseudo-incognito vibe. The sunglasses had a white portion on the rim that helped pare down the many gold coordinated pieces, giving balance and harmony to the outfit.

Per her Instagram feed, it is evident that the sunglasses are part of the hitmaker’s collection of oversized statement glasses.

She’s also a huge fan of colors in the yellow and gold family, including yellow woven jumpsuits, yellow puff-sleeve tops and a gold armor bodysuit advertising her own wine brand, Sun Goddess Wines.

