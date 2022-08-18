Kelsey Waldon Proves Once Again Why She’s One Of The Best In The Business With New Album, ‘No Regular Dog’

Kelsey Waldon’s highly anticipated record, No Regular Dog, hit streaming platforms this past weekend, and it is a force to be reckoned with.

If you haven’t gotten the chance to give it a listen yet, stop what you’re doing, don’t even finish reading this article, and go listen to it.

The 11-track album features something that will resonate with anyone who listens, and showcases Waldon’s songwriting expertise and vocal perfection. Growing up in Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky (yes, that’s a real place), Waldon has garnered some high praise over the years, but she’s continued to improve with each album, and No Regular Dog is her best to date.

Waldon made her debut with 2010’s Anchor In The Valley, and continued her hot start in 2014 with The Goldmine. In 2016 she released her third record I’ve Got A Way and in 2019 she dropped White Noise / White Lines. Now, following the release of several singles and ever-increasing suspense surrounding her fifth album No Regular Dog, Waldon has solidified herself as one of the most talented artists in music.

Of the new album, Waldon shares that it’s all about making the world a little better:

“I hope that these songs are able to live with people and help make the world a little better, because I think that’s a big part of what my job is.

At the end of the day, I’m so thankful for my passion for music because it’s sustained me throughout my whole life, and now I want it to do the same for other people.

And if anyone’s struggling, I hope they can recognize the ‘No Regular Dog’ within themselves, and start to see how much they’re really worth.”

The album was produced by the legendary Shooter Jennings and recorded at Dave’s Room Studio in Los Angeles. Released on the late John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, No Regular Dog contains vulnerable and introspective lyricism that deals with real life issues, and it is perhaps highlighted by her aptly positioned ode to Prine in “Season’s Ending.”

Jennings adds:

“Kelsey Waldon is a top shelf artist who feels a deep responsibility to country music, the preservation of its history, and the quality of its future.

I would say country music is in good hands.”

Amen.

A powerhouse of an album, there is not a single weak link.

Check out the tracklist and some of my early favorites below.

“No Regular Dog”

“Sweet little Girl”

“Tall and Mighty”

“You Can’t Ever Tell”

“Season’s Ending”

“History Repeats Itself”

“Backwater Blues”

“Simple as Love”

“Peace Alone (Reap What You Sow)”

“Progress Again”

“The Dog (Outro)”

If you’re going through a hard times and you tend to find solace in music, look no further than No Regular Dog.

Waldon is set to embark on an extensive tour schedule in an effort to promote her album, and if she comes near a city near you, you won’t want to miss a show.

Kelsey Waldon is the real deal.

KELSEY WALDON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

August 20—The Woodlands, TX—Texas Uprising*

August 25—Newport, KY—Southgate House Revival+

August 26—Gary, IN—Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Café Stage

August 27—Indianapolis, IN—The Hi-Fi+

September 10—Bowling Green, OH—Black Swamp Arts Festival

October 5—Ann Arbor, MI—The Ark‡

October 6—Evanston, IL—Space‡

October 7—Davenport, IA—Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel‡

October 8—St. Paul, MN—Turf Club‡

October 9—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon‡

October 11—Columbia, MO—Rose Music Hall‡

October 12—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s‡

October 14—Denver, CO—Cervantes’ Other Side‡

October 15—Fort Collins, CO—The Coast‡

October 18—Salt Lake City, UT—The State Room‡

October 20—Spokane, WA—Lucky You Lounge‡

October 21—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern‡

October 22—Portland, OR—Polaris Hall‡

October 25—Arcata, CA—Arcata Theatre Lounge‡

October 27—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall‡

October 28—Los Angeles, CA—The Hotel Café‡

October 30—Palm Springs, CA—The Alibi‡

November 2—Phoenix, AZ—Last Exit Live‡

November 4—Austin, TX—3TEN ACL‡

November 5—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs‡

November 6—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips FTW‡

November 8—Oklahoma City, OK—Ponyboy‡

November 10—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar#

November 11—Lexington, KY—The Burl#

November 12—Bowling Green, KY—The Warehouse at Mt. Victor#

November 30—Boston, MA—Café 939^

December 2—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Café^

December 3—Huntington, WV—The Loud^

December 8—Asheville, NC—Grey Eagle^

December 9—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle^

December 10—Charlotte, NC—The Evening Muse^

December 15—Atlanta, GA—Smith’s Olde Bar

December 16—Nashville, TN—The Basement East

February 10-17, 2023—Miami, Fl—Cayamo Cruise 2023

*supporting Robert Earl Keen

+with special guest Jeremy Pinnell

‡with special guest Emily Nenni

#with special guest Brit Taylor

^with special guest Abby Hamilton