Impact of lung function impairment after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Late-onset noninfectious pulmonary complications (LONIPC) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). However, the clinical impact of lung function deterioration itself in long-term adult survivors of HSCT remains to be fully investigated. This retrospective, longitudinal study aimed to investigate pulmonary function following HSCT in terms of its change and the clinical significance of its decline. We examined 167 patients who survived for at least 2Â years without relapse. The median follow-up period was 10.3Â years. A linear mixed-effects model showed that the slope of pulmonary function tests values, including percent vital capacity (%VC), percent forced expiratory volume in one second (%FEV1), and FEV1/forced VC ratio (FEV1%), decreased over time. The cumulative incidence of newly obstructive and restrictive lung function impairment (LFI) at 10Â years was 15.7% and 19.5%, respectively. Restrictive LFI was a significant, independent risk factor for overall survival (hazard ratio 7.11, P"‰="‰0.007) and non-relapse mortality (hazard ratio 12.19, P"‰="‰0.003). Our data demonstrated that lung function declined over time after HSCT and that the decline itself had a significant impact on survival regardless of LONIPC.
Nitidine chloride induces cardiac hypertrophy in mice by targeting autophagy-related 4B cysteine peptidase
Nitidine chloride (NC) is a standard active component from the traditional Chinese medicine Zanthoxylum nitidum (Roxb.) DC. (ZN). NC has shown a variety of pharmacological activities including anti-tumor activity. As a number of anti-tumor drugs cause cardiotoxicity, herein we investigated whether NC exerted a cardiotoxic effect and the underlying mechanism. Aqueous extract of ZN (ZNE) was intraperitoneally injected into rats, while NC was injected into beagles and mice once daily for 4 weeks. Cardiac function was assessed using echocardiography. We showed that both ZNE administered in rats and NC administered in mice induced dose-dependent cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction, whereas administration of NC at the middle and high dose caused death in Beagles. Consistently, we observed a reduction of cardiac autophagy levels in NC-treated mice and neonatal mouse cardiomyocytes. Furthermore, we demonstrated that autophagy-related 4B cysteine peptidase (ATG4B) may be a potential target of NC, since overexpression of ATG4B reversed the cardiac hypertrophy and reduced autophagy levels observed in NC-treated mice. We conclude that NC induces cardiac hypertrophy via ATG4B-mediated downregulation of autophagy in mice. Thus, this study provides guidance for the safe clinical application of ZN and the use of NC as an anti-tumor drug.
Glucose-lowering effects of orally administered superoxide dismutase in type 2 diabetic model rats
Superoxide dismutase (SOD) is an enzyme found in most food sources, might be a candidate to reduce oxidative damage to intestinal barrier, thereby ameliorating the vicious circle between hyperglycemia and the oxidative damage. Here we report the oral administration of SOD, liposome-embedded SOD (L-SOD), and SOD hydrolysate to type 2 diabetic model rats to confirm this hypothesis. Oxidative damage severity in model rat intestine was indicated by malondialdehyde level, GSSG/GSH ratio, and antioxidant enzyme activity. The damage was significantly repaired by L-SOD. Furthermore, blood glucose and related indexes correlated well not only with oxidative damage results but also with indexes indicating physical intestinal damage such as colon density, H&E staining, immunohistochemical analysis of the tight junction proteins occludin and ZO-1 in the colon, as well as lipopolysaccharide and related inflammatory cytokine levels. The order of the magnitude of the effects of these SOD preparations was L-SOD"‰>"‰SOD"‰>"‰SOD hydrolysate. These data indicate that orally administered SOD can exhibit glucose-lowering effect via targeting the intestine of diabetic rats and systemic lipopolysaccharide influx.
Visual hallucinations in dementia with Lewy bodies originate from necrosis of characteristic neurons and connections in three-module perception model
Mathematical and computational approaches were used to investigate dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), in which recurrent complex visual hallucinations (RCVH) is a very characteristic symptom. Beginning with interpretative analyses of pathological symptoms of patients with RCVH-DLB in comparison with the veridical perceptions of normal subjects, we constructed a three-module scenario concerning function giving rise to perception. The three modules were the visual input module, the memory module, and the perceiving module. Each module interacts with the others, and veridical perceptions were regarded as a certain convergence to one of the perceiving attractors sustained by self-consistent collective fields among the modules. Once a rather large but inhomogeneously distributed area of necrotic neurons and dysfunctional synaptic connections developed due to network disease, causing irreversible damage, then bottom-up information from the input module to both the memory and perceiving modules were severely impaired. These changes made the collective fields unstable and caused transient emergence of mismatched perceiving attractors. This may account for the reason why DLB patients see things that are not there. With the use of our computational model and experiments, the scenario was recreated with complex bifurcation phenomena associated with the destabilization of collective field dynamics in very high-dimensional state space.
Precision oncology for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in clinical practice
Advanced cholangiocarcinoma has a poor prognosis. Molecular targeted approaches have been proposed for patients after progression under first-line chemotherapy treatment. Here, molecular profiling of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in combination with a comprehensive umbrella concept was applied in a real-world setting. Methods. In total, 101 patients received molecular profiling and matched treatment...
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Arising from Y. Gilad et al. Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01929-1 (2021). Synthetic lethal screens support the discovery of novel cancer drug targets1. In a recent issue of Communications Biology, Gilad et al.2 performed a synthetic lethal CRISPR Cas9 dropout screen in the human, estrogen receptor positive breast cancer (BC) cell line MCF-7. They aimed to identify targets that increased the sensitivity of the MCF-7 cells to the small molecule inhibitor SI-12, which targets SRC-3, an essential transcriptional cofactor of the estrogen receptor. A key finding of their screen indicated that targeting certain olfactory receptors (ORs) might confer anti-tumor effects in BC. However, these ORs, and a number of other hits, are not expressed in MCF-7 cells, calling into question the setup of the screen and warranting the inclusion of transcriptome data into the analysis pipeline of genetic screens.
Understanding the comorbidity between posttraumatic stress severity and coronary artery disease using genome-wide information and electronic health records
The association between coronary artery disease (CAD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) contributes to the high morbidity and mortality observed for these conditions. To understand the dynamics underlying PTSD-CAD comorbidity, we investigated large-scale genome-wide association (GWA) statistics from the Million Veteran Program (MVP), the UK Biobank (UKB), the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, and the CARDIoGRAMplusC4D Consortium. We observed a genetic correlation of CAD with PTSD case-control and quantitative outcomes, ranging from 0.18 to 0.32. To investigate possible cause-effect relationships underlying these genetic correlations, we performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis, observing a significant bidirectional relationship between CAD and PTSD symptom severity. Genetically-determined PCL-17 (PTSD 17-item Checklist) total score was associated with increased CAD risk (odds ratio"‰="‰1.04; 95% confidence interval, 95% CI"‰="‰1.01"“1.06). Conversely, CAD genetic liability was associated with reduced PCL-17 total score (beta"‰="‰âˆ’0.42; 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.04 to âˆ’0.81). Because of these opposite-direction associations, we conducted a pleiotropic meta-analysis to investigate loci with concordant vs. discordant effects on PCL-17 and CAD, observing that concordant-effect loci were enriched for molecular pathways related to platelet amyloid precursor protein (beta"‰="‰1.53, p"‰="‰2.97"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) and astrocyte activation regulation (beta"‰="‰1.51, p"‰="‰2.48"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) while discordant-effect loci were enriched for biological processes related to lipid metabolism (e.g., triglyceride-rich lipoprotein particle clearance, beta"‰="‰2.32, p"‰="‰1.61"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10). To follow up these results, we leveraged MVP and UKB electronic health records (EHR) to assess longitudinal changes in the association between CAD and posttraumatic stress severity. This EHR-based analysis highlighted that earlier CAD diagnosis is associated with increased PCL-total score later in life, while lower PCL total score was associated with increased risk of a later CAD diagnosis (Mann"“Kendall trend test: MVP tau"‰="‰0.932, p"‰<"‰2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; UKB tau"‰="‰0.376, p"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, both our genetically-informed analyses and our EHR-based follow-up investigation highlighted a bidirectional relationship between PTSD and CAD where multiple pleiotropic mechanisms are likely to be involved.
Which COVID boosters to take and when: a guide for the perplexed
A diverse menu of vaccine options leaves people searching for the best route to protection. You have full access to this article via your institution. The next generation of COVID-19 vaccines is on its way, but those shots will be looking to take a seat at an already crowded table.
The effect of the very low dosage diltiazem on tacrolimus exposure very early after kidney transplantation: a randomized controlled trial
The objective of this study was to assess the effect of the very low dosage of diltiazem on tacrolimus exposure during the first week post-kidney transplantation, among cytochrome P450 (CYP) 3A5 expressers who did not receive diltiazem (EXplb), CYP3A5 expressers who received the very low dose diltiazem (EXdtz), CYP3A5 nonexpressers who did not receive diltiazem (NEplb), and CYP3A5 nonexpressers who received the very low dose diltiazem (NEdtz). Forty kidney recipients who receive tacrolimus-based immunosuppressive regimen were randomly assigned, with stratification on the CYP3A5 genotypes, to receive either diltiazem 30Â mg every 12Â h or a matched placebo. The observed median dose-adjusted area under the 12-h curve of tacrolimus concentration (AUC/D) at day 7 post-transplantation was lowest in the EXplb group followed by EXdtz, NEplb, and NEdtz at 34.9, 43.6, 49.4, and 71.1Â ng*h/mL per mg, respectively. A Kruskal"“Wallis test showed a significant difference in the mean ranks of AUC/D among groups. Significant differences between EXplb and NEplb, and between EXplb and NEdtz were demonstrated, whereas no sufficient evidence of significant differences was detected between the other pairs. In conclusion, coadministration of diltiazem 30Â mg twice daily may be advantageous for increasing tacrolimus exposure early after kidney transplantation among CYP3A5 expressers.
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Physical activity and fitness vs adiposity and weight loss for the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Considerable and unequivocal evidence demonstrates the importance of obesity as a risk factor for numerous chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular disease (CVD), disabilities, and reduced quality and duration of life [1, 2]. Despite this recognition, the rate of obesity continues to rise in the United States and worldwide. The importance of physical activity (PA), exercise, and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) has also been recognized, yet physical inactivity and sedentary behavior remain highly prevalent worldwide [1,2,3]. The relative importance of obesity, PA, and CRF, both individually and jointly, and changes in these parameters, continues to be debated.
Dopamine D1-like receptor blockade and stimulation decreases operant responding for nicotine and food in male and female rats
Dopamine has been implicated in the reinforcing effects of smoking. However, there remains a need for a better understanding of the effects of dopamine D1-like receptor agonists on nicotine intake and the role of sex differences in the effects of dopaminergic drugs on behavior. This work studied the effects of D1-like receptor stimulation and blockade on operant responding for nicotine and food and locomotor activity in male and female rats. The effects of the D1-like receptor antagonist SCH 23390 (0.003, 0.01, 0.03Â mg/kg) and the D1-like receptor agonist A77636 (0.1, 0.3, 1Â mg/kg) on responding for nicotine and food, and locomotor activity were investigated. The effects of SCH 23390 were investigated 15Â min and 24Â h after treatment, and the effects of the long-acting drug A77636 were investigated 15Â min, 24Â h, and 48Â h after treatment. Operant responding for nicotine and food and locomotor activity were decreased immediately after treatment with SCH 23390. Treatment with SCH 23390 did not have any long-term effects. Operant responding for nicotine was still decreased 48Â h after treatment with A77636, and food responding was decreased up to 24Â h after treatment. Treatment with A77636 only decreased locomotor activity at the 48Â h time point. There were no sex differences in the effects of SCH 23390 or A77636. In conclusion, the D1-like receptor antagonist SCH 23390 reduces nicotine intake and causes sedation in rats. Stimulation of D1-like receptors with A77636 decreases nicotine intake at time points that the drug does not cause sedation.
Pre-diagnostic DNA methylation in blood leucocytes in cutaneous melanoma; a nested case"“control study within the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort
The prognosis of cutaneous melanoma depends on early detection, and good biomarkers for melanoma risk may provide a valuable tool to detect melanoma development at a pre-clinical stage. By studying the epigenetic profile in pre-diagnostic blood samples of melanoma cases and cancer free controls, we aimed to identify DNA methylation sites conferring melanoma risk. DNA methylation was measured at 775,528 CpG sites using the Illumina EPIC array in whole blood in incident melanoma cases (n"‰="‰183) and matched cancer-free controls (n"‰="‰183) in the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort. Phenotypic information and ultraviolet radiation exposure were obtained from questionnaires. Epigenome wide association (EWAS) was analyzed in future melanoma cases and controls with conditional logistic regression, with correction for multiple testing using the false discovery rate (FDR). We extended the analysis by including a public data set on melanoma (GSE120878), and combining these different data sets using a version of covariate modulated FDR (AdaPT). The analysis on future melanoma cases and controls did not identify any genome wide significant CpG sites (0.85"‰â‰¤"‰padj"‰â‰¤"‰0.99). In the restricted AdaPT analysis, 7 CpG sites were suggestive at the FDR level of 0.15. These CpG sites may potentially be used as pre-diagnostic biomarkers of melanoma risk.
Geoelectrochemistry-driven alteration of amino acids to derivative organics in carbonaceous chondrite parent bodies
A long-standing question regarding carbonaceous chondrites (CCs) is how the CCs' organics were sourced and converted before and after the accretion of their parent bodies. Growing evidence shows that amino acid abundances in CCs decrease with an elongated aqueous alteration. However, the underlying chemical processes are unclear. If CCs' parent bodies were water-rock differentiated, pH and redox gradients can drive electrochemical reactions by using H2 as an electron source. Here, we simulate such redox conditions and demonstrate that Î±-amino acids are electrochemically altered to monoamines and Î±-hydroxy acids on FeS and NiS catalysts at 25"‰Â°C. This conversion is consistent with their enrichment compared to amino acid analogs in heavily altered CCs. Our results thus suggest that H2 can be an important driver for organic evolution in water-rock differentiated CC parent bodies as well as the Solar System icy bodies that might possess similar pH and redox gradients.
Bidirectional modulation of evoked synaptic transmission by pulsed infrared light
Infrared (IR) neuromodulation (INM) has been demonstrated as a novel modulation modality of neuronal excitability. However, the effects of pulsed IR light on synaptic transmission have not been investigated systematically. In this report, the IR light (2Â Î¼m) is used to directly modulate evoked synaptic transmission at the crayfish opener neuromuscular junction. The extracellularly recorded terminal action potentials (tAPs) and evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) modulated by localized IR light illumination (500Â ms, 3"“13Â mW) aimed at the synapses are analyzed. The impact of a single IR light pulse on the presynaptic Ca2+ influx is monitored with Ca2+ indicators. The EPSC amplitude is enhanced, and its rising phase is accelerated under relatively low IR light power levels and localized temperature rises. Increasing the IR light power reversibly suppresses and eventually blocks the EPSCs. Meanwhile, the synaptic delay, tAP amplitude, and presynaptic Ca2+ influx decrease monotonously with higher IR light power. It is demonstrated for the first time that IR light illumination has bidirectional effects on evoked synaptic transmission. These results highlight the efficacy and flexibility of using pulsed IR light to directly control synaptic transmission and advance our understanding of INM of neural networks.
Secondhand smoke exposure among never-smoking adolescents in Wuhan, China
Without smoke-free legislation in Wuhan, China, we investigated secondhand smoke (SHS) exposure at home, school, and public places for never-smoking school-going adolescents in 2019. A cross-sectional study was carried out within the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) framework. Weighted univariate, bivariate and multivariable analyses were conducted. The prevalence of SHS exposure among never-smoking adolescents at home, school and public places was 25.7%, 31.9% and 48.9%, respectively. Multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that parents smoking, peers smoking and observing teachers smoking in school were all significantly related to a higher probability of SHS exposure at home, school, and public places. Never-smoking adolescents who had smoking parents had 14 times (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 14.00; 95% confidence interval [CI], 11.37"“17.24) higher odds of SHS exposure at home; Never-smoking adolescents who observed teachers smoking in school had about 10 (aOR"‰="‰9.76; 95% CI"‰="‰7.13"“13.36) and four times (aOR"‰="‰3.55; 95% CI"‰="‰2.77"“4.55) higher odds of SHS exposure in school and public places, respectively. Adopting comprehensive smoke-free legislation in public places and smoke-free home rules and implementing and supervising smoke-free school policies may further reduce SHS exposure among adolescents.
Predicting energy intake in adults who are dieting and exercising
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. When a lifestyle intervention combines caloric restriction and increased physical activity energy expenditure (PAEE), there are two components of energy balance, energy intake (EI) and physical activity energy expenditure (PAEE), that are routinely misreported and expensive to measure. Energy balance models have successfully predicted EI if PAEE is known. Estimating EI from an energy balance model when PAEE is not known remains an open question.
Author Correction: A HML6 endogenous retrovirus on chromosome 3 is upregulated in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis motor cortex
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93742-3, published online 12 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This work was funded by the Motor Neurone Disease Association (Grant: Jones/Oct15/958-799) and the ALS Association (Grant: 18-LGCA- 394 "HERV-K molecular studies in ALS").Â AAC is an...
Using extracellular vesicles in blood to diagnose paediatric tuberculosis
Multiplex detection of two interacting Mycobacterium tuberculosis biomarkers on the surface of circulating extracellular vesicles, using a nanoplasmon-enhanced immunoassay, improves the diagnosis of tuberculosis in immunosuppressed children living with HIV. Your institute does not have access to this article. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the...
