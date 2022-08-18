Glenda Washington, Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for the ACCE Foundation, a 501(c)3 that supports the work of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE’s Foundation was established to fund programming, peer-to-peer learning, and leadership development for chamber professionals seeking to create positive change by addressing the issues that challenge the long-term economic health and quality of life in our country’s cities and towns.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO