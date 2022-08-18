ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tkmagazine.com

Washington Elected to Industry Foundation Board

Glenda Washington, Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for the ACCE Foundation, a 501(c)3 that supports the work of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE’s Foundation was established to fund programming, peer-to-peer learning, and leadership development for chamber professionals seeking to create positive change by addressing the issues that challenge the long-term economic health and quality of life in our country’s cities and towns.
TOPEKA, KS
tkmagazine.com

Heartland Hospice Topeka has been named “Best-of-the-Best”

Heartland Hospice Topeka has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as the “Best-of-the-Best” for achieving the top overall caregiver and family satisfaction score out of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year. The annual SHPBest(TM) award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently...
TOPEKA, KS
tkmagazine.com

Pediatric Intensivist Mina Fanous, M.D., Joins Stormont Vail Health

Stormont Vail Health announced that Mina Fanous, M.D., has joined our medical team and will practice as a pediatric intensivist, located at Stormont Vail Health, 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kan., 66606. Dr. Fanous grew up in Sudan. He completed medical school and his first internship in Khartoum before moving...
TOPEKA, KS
tkmagazine.com

Shawnee County GDP Grows

Amid recent growth and economic progress evident throughout Topeka and Shawnee County, the Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by 10.4 percent between 2020 and 2021, reaching a record high of almost $12 billion. The amount represents a $1.12 billion increase in gross domestic product over the course of 2021.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy